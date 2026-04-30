If you are on my mailing list, you have self-selected into an exceptional karass of brave, brilliant, wise, kind, funny, and resilient individuals spanning the globe.

Even more rarefied are those of you comprising the 0.98 percent of my readers who are keeping me alive and making it possible for me to dedicate my life to helping people BECOME UNHERDABLE.

That’s why I want to give you a truly special thank-you gift: an opportunity to participate in a monthly online video call with other members of our karass and me.

Ever since I hosted the CJ Hopkins and Hugo Fernandez America Road Trip events in fall 2025 for their forthcoming book Strangers in a Strange Homeland, I have been cultivating face-to-face community connections as part of my goals to resurrect civil discourse and foster depolarizing conversations.

From reading at poetry events to speaking at school board meetings to breaking (low-carb!) bread with different small groups of kindred Badasses at regular intervals (weekly, bimonthly, and monthly), I have been joining forces with people of character who feel equally passionate about bettering our community and the larger world.

This has transformed my life in radically meaningful ways I look forward to sharing in future posts, but right now, I want to give my paid subscribers the chance to build similar life-, mind-, and heart-lifting Karass Konnections.

While it may not be the same as hugging in the flesh, this is the next best way for you to meet others who share our mission to empower people to BECOME UNHERDABLE.

📆 Karass Konnections: Mark Your Calendars

On the second Monday of each month (barring conflicts or other surprises that necessitate rescheduling) at 6 pm PST, let’s do a video chat.

Second Mondays: 2026

May 11

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

November 9

December 14

To register for our first chat on Monday, May 11, please message me privately on Substack.

🤗 Want to Meet in Person?

📆 Save the Dates : May 29–31, 2026

Rhode Island • Speakers

Gala Dinner: Friday, May 29, 2026 (evening)

Conference Dates: May 30–31, 2026

Cancer Workshop: May 31 (during lunch break)

For the first time since I was thirteen, I will be boarding a plane (provided my passport arrives in time as I refuse to get REAL ID). Someone I trust with my life has offered to lovingly care for our thirteen kitties so I can accept World Council for Health’s gracious invitation to attend their Better Way Conference in New England.

If you’d like to connect while I’m there, message me privately on Substack.

See the press release for details and visit the Better Way Conference website to learn more about the conference and purchase tickets.

🗽 Anyone for a New York Meet-up?

After the Better Way Conference, I plan to spend the following week in New York visiting with dear friends like Vera Sharav. DM me on Substack if you’d like to try to connect while I’m there. I may organize a group meet-up with readers if enough of you are interested.

I will also be attending the cocktail hour for a special fundraising event on behalf of Rebecca Charles Jackson, whose luminous special daughter Danielle was hospicided on October 6, 2021. The Free Now Foundation has bravely taken on Rebecca’s case, and they need your support to fight this noble battle.

June 6, 2026 • 7:30–10:30 pm • West Village, Manhattan • Tickets

I plan to meet with Rebecca while I’m in New York and will be sharing more details about Danielle and this landmark case in a future post.

Graham Brownstein, one of the fearless attorneys representing Rebecca, has been a dear personal friend for years. I am grateful to him for inviting me to attend the cocktail hour for this meaningful cause.

I’ve been a fan of civil rights attorney Tricia Lindsay ever since I shared her fiery People’s Convoy USA speech in my March 2022 Profile in Courage on the Canadian Truckers.

Individuals of supreme integrity and conscience, the Free Now Foundation attorneys have been working diligently to build a robust case. They are the types of lawyers who work quietly behind the scenes, taking on lesser-known and frequently profitless dissident cases, often pro bono. They are true seekers of justice, and Rebecca is grateful for their willingness to fight on behalf of her beloved Danielle.

I realize few people can afford the prices for this unique fundraiser dinner. You can still help by donating whatever you can via this form.

I Never Imagined

I never imagined I would step foot on a plane again let alone have an opportunity to hug in person precious friends who have played such pivotal roles in my life—from Dr. Tess Lawrie inspiring my Profiles in Courage series and being the first person to voice Mistakes Were NOT Made, causing it to go viral, to my soul-sister Vera Sharav, who also delivered a riveting reading of Mistakes Were NOT Made as part of her We Can’t Forget speech, to Dr. Pierre Kory, who generously helped diagnose and miraculously save my mom’s life after her harrowing (mis)diagnosis just before Christmas 2024, to so many other freedom fighters I’ve interacted with personally, including Dr. Mark Trozzi, Anne Gibbons, Bretigne Shaffer, Christof Plothe, and Dr. Paul Marik, among many others.

My world has become smaller and larger at the same time, beautifully so.

Perhaps that world will encircle you, too, should we have an opportunity to meet in person. If not now, maybe someday.

In the meantime, we can talk heart-to-heart through Karass Konnections.

I will close with a poem I dedicated to you in November 2024.

Thank you for making my past five years the most meaningful of my life. Here’s to many more years of Apocaloptimistically resisting tyranny, exposing democide, and helping people BECOME UNHERDABLE together 🙌

What I Like About You

by Margaret Anna Alice

You are humble, courageous, and kind.

You are witty, wonderstruck, and wise.

You are logical, intuitive, and sharp.

You are emotionally intelligent and intellectually curious.

You are observant, insightful, and analytical.

You are funny, joyful, and compassionate.

You are creative, resourceful, and resilient.

You are independent critical thinkers.

You are relentless readers and researchers.

You are Badass Apocaloptimists.

You challenge authority.

You resist propaganda and psychological manipulation.

You care about truth, freedom, living beings, and justice.

You discuss differences with maturity and civility.

You oppose war, fraud, corruption, tyranny, and democide.

You have integrity.

You think deeply and feel deeply.

You take responsibility for your actions and words.

You invest time and attention in what matters.

You model meaningful lives.

You embody gratitude.

You possess purpose and passion.

You light up the world.

Your tender hearts are as open as your minds.

You live love.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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Your subscriptions and donations sustain me and will help fund my upcoming trip to New England.

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The only reason I can spend every possible second writing, researching, producing videos, collaborating, nurturing our karass, living my cheng, and battling tyranny is because of the 0.98 percent of you who are kind enough to support me. Thank you with all of my being for that tangible expression of your appreciation for my work.

Thank you, dear readers, for helping our thirteen kitties and me survive 😸

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