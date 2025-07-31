Share

Plato’s Propaganda Cave

“It’s a Big, Beautiful Club, and You Ain’t in It” is the first episode of Plato’s Propaganda Cave, a new video series dedicated to exposing the logical fallacies; cognitive biases; namecalling; smearing; dehumanization; linguistic contortions; and psychological, societal, and emotional manipulation techniques used to craft narratives, propagandize, deceive, coerce, menticide, social-engineer, and mold the public mind and our perception of reality.

I hope this will encourage more people to practice critical thinking while observing media, politics, and politicians and to remember principle over party when the mind-manipulators attempt to install and wield tribal loyalties against us.

I introduced the term “Plato’s Propaganda Cave” three years ago in my Corona Investigative Committee presentation A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation and have used it several times since.

Most of you are likely already familiar with the Plato’s cave allegory, but the gist is it is about how the cruelites cast a shadow play upon the cave wall where a group of prisoners is entombed. Because the prisoners have their necks chained in such a way that they can only see the wall (think Orwell’s telescreen or Bradbury’s wall family), they believe the shadows are reality itself as opposed to an illusion projected by their rulers through the flicker of a fire behind them.

This Pursuit of Wonder video is my favorite rendition of it.

When one of the prisoners figures out how to unshackle himself, he discovers the cave opening, where he escapes into the shocking sunlit world outside the cave.

The escapee can’t wait to rush back and tell the fellow prisoners about this worldview-shattering experience.

I’m sure you know what’s coming. Even if you’ve never heard this story before, you’ve heard it before. Again and again. And lived it, too.

When he describes the splendors beyond the cave to the prisoners, they jeer at him because everything he’s saying contradicts the only “reality” they’ve ever known—in other words, he suffered the fate of Conspiracy Cassandras throughout history.

Those who see clearly through the lies projected by the rulers are doomed to be viewed as mad by the majority in the thrall of a collective delusion.

As Eugene Ionesco said in 1983 while discussing his play The Rhinoceros:

“The supreme trick of mass insanity is that it persuades you that the only abnormal person is the one who refuses to join in the madness of others, the one who tries vainly to resist. We will never understand totalitarianism if we do not understand that people rarely have the strength to be uncommon.”

When it comes to the cave allegory, Plato was probably writing a Machiavellian instruction booklet showing philosopher-kings how to deceive the masses with noble lies to achieve the grotesque totalitarian vision he outlines in The Republic, but that doesn’t negate the value of the allegory. Indeed, it helps us see it from the stringpullers’ perspective.

For me, the image of the stage in the opening credits of Plato’s Propaganda Cave is a reminder that everything we see promulgated across the media comprises spectacle, stagecraft, pseudo-events, and Keystone psyops. From executive cabinet meetings to billionaire pillow fights, each act is part of the Matrix’s WrestleMania ClownShow scripted to dupe, divide, delude, divert, disinform, misdirect, entertain, segment, swindle, con, corral, and enslave us.

Each time you feel yourself getting emotionally caught up in the stage play, take a step back and remember you are watching puppet shadows projected on the wall of Plato’s Propaganda Cave. Puppidents, pupparties, puppeticians, puppundits, puppagencies, puppeterrorists, puppeheroes—they are all actors improvising scenes to achieve the objectives defined by their cruelite puppetmasters.

Some of them may not realize they are actors, but their neurological strings are being pulled like the contestants in a reality TV show, each cast to fulfill a stereotypical role and preprogrammed with the clichéd responses desired by the producers. They are characters in a plot written to evoke specific emotions that nudge you toward a particular action, behavior, or belief.

Longtime readers know I rarely reference individual politicians, media figurines, or ephemeral events. My focus is on the aerial view of global patterns being orchestrated to bring about the philanthropaths’ democidal and dictatorial aims, not mercurial players in the clown-car cavalcade tooting through the cave to distract us from the hands gesticulating in front of the fire.

While Plato’s Propaganda Cave will inevitably include specific individuals and events, my focus will remain on the higher-level patterns within these concrete examples and how they fit into the larger puzzle showing Mistakes Were NOT Made.

Now let’s take a look at the watershed moment that inspired this series.

Annotated Transcript

REPORTER:

If I can ask the attorney general a question too, if that’s okay?

DT:

Sure.

REPORTER:

Your memo released yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein. [Prepared question to expel Epstein elephant in the room after bizarre DOJ memo sparks speculation about coverup.]

PB:

Yes.

REPORTER:

It left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. [SPOILER ALERT: Question evaded] The former labor secretary who was Miami US attorney Alex Acosta allegedly said that he did work for an intelligence agency, so could you resolve whether or not he did? [Trump lets out an exasperated sigh, and his body language suggests bored disdain like a teenager slumped in a classroom chair while the teacher is trying to engage him.]

And also, could you say why there was a minute missing from the jailhouse tape? [This is the question Pam Bondi has a scripted answer for. SPOILER ALERT: Answer will be preposterous.]

PB:

Yeah, sure.

DT:

Could I just interrupt for one second? [Setting the stage]

PB:

Sure!

DT:

Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? [GASLIGHTING] [PERSONAL INCREDULITY (feigned)] This guy’s been talked about for years! [APPEAL TO RIDICULE]

You’re asking—we have Texas [NON SEQUITUR] [APPEAL TO EMOTION], we have this, we have all of the things that—and are people still talking about this guy? [Resets Overton window, signaling Epstein is now off-limits for discussion.] [NON-RECOGNITION] This creep? [New narrative: Epstein is an isolated case, a “creep” (think “lone gunman”)]

That is unbelievable. [PATERNALISM] [“I’m shocked! Shocked!”]

Do you want to waste the time [NO DISCUSSION] [LOADED QUESTION], do you feel like answering? [Offers Bondi an out so she can look like she’s being transparent by proceeding to answer.]

PB:

I don’t mind answering.

DT:

I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein [THE TABOO] [PERSONAL INCREDULITY (feigned)] at a time like this [RED HERRING] where we’re having some of the greatest successes [HYPERBOLE] [IGNORATIO ELENCHI (IRRELEVANT CONCLUSION)] and also tragedy [APPEAL TO EMOTION] with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration [MORAL SUPERIORITY] [“How dare you?!”], but you go ahead [THE POUT].

PB:

Sure, sure. [Appears open after Trump’s defensiveness.] First [The scripted message], to back up on that, in February, I did an interview on Fox and it’s been getting a lot of attention [Setting up STRAWMAN] because I said, I was asked a question about “the client list” [THE HALF-TRUTH (CARD-STACKING)]. And my response was, “It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,” meaning [MOVING THE GOALPOSTS] the file, along with the JFK, MLK files [RED HERRINGS] as well. That’s what I meant by that. [DEFINITIONAL RETREAT] Also, to the tens of thousands of videos [HASTY GENERALIZATION] [REDUCTIONISM], they turned out to be child porn [APPEAL TO EMOTION] downloaded [i.e., no other culprits, just randomly downloaded from the Internet] by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein [SCAPEGOATING (BLAMECASTING)]. Child porn is what they were. Never going to be released. Never going to see the light of day. [GUILT BY ASSOCIATION (You, too, are disgusting if you demand to see the evidence)]

To him being an agent, I have no knowledge about that. [DELIBERATE IGNORANCE] We can get back to you on that. [EMPTY PROMISE]

And the minute missing from the video [MALA FIDES (ARGUING IN BAD FAITH)], we released the video showing definitively [BIG LIE TECHNIQUE]—the video was not conclusive [EQUIVOCATION], but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide [KETTLE LOGIC].

And what was on that? [THE HALF-TRUTH] There was a minute that was off the counter. And what we learned from Bureau of Prisons [ESOTERIC KNOWLEDGE] was every night they redo that video. It was old from 1999. So every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing [BULLSHIT], so we’re looking for that video to release that as well [EMPTY PROMISE], showing that a minute is missing every night.

And that’s it on Epstein. [NO DISCUSSION: CASE CLOSED! SHUT UP! NOW AND FOREVERMORE!]

It’s a Big, Beautiful Club, and You Ain’t in It

“Far from being an anomaly, Epstein was one of several men who, over the past century, have engaged in sexual blackmail activities designed to obtain damaging information (i.e. ‘intelligence’) on powerful individuals with the goal of controlling their activities and securing their compliance. Most of these individuals, including Epstein himself, have their roots in the covert world where organized crime and intelligence have intermingled and often cooperated for the better part of the last 90 years, if not longer. Perhaps most shockingly, these men are all interconnected to various degrees. “Following the formal establishment of the organized crime-intelligence in World War II through what is today remembered as Operation Underworld, the relationship between these two entities has since become so intertwined and so symbiotic that, today, it is nearly impossible to know where one ends and the other begins. As this book will show, many of the biggest scandals and events of the last century have not only been tied to these networks, but many of them also have counted on the involvement of sex traffickers and blackmailers, Epstein among them. Publicly, these men have been powerful lawyers, businessmen and lobbyists. Their more clandestine and shadowy activities, though a matter of record, are often known only to those who are well read on certain historical events or in the field of ‘deep politics.’… “We cannot properly address the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, nor prevent them being committed by others in the future, unless we grapple with the covert power structures that have long wielded blackmail, bribes and assassinations as their weapons of choice to corrupt and control public institutions while manipulating and looting the public.” —Whitney Webb, One Nation Under Blackmail, Volume 1

On July 8, 2025, a rift occurred in the political space-time continuum.

After decades of character development, set-building, story arcs, plot twists, denouements, and crescendos, it was time to play out a well-rehearsed scene.

Libraries of accumulated evidence, ongoing lawsuits, and court testimonies revealing Epstein was an operative in a metastasizing global sex trafficking, money-laundering, and pedophiliac blackmail network weaponized by the conjoined twins of organized crime and intelligence agencies to control the tyrants, philanthropaths, puppeticians, kapos, and other colluders were swept under the orange rug with the wave of a contemptuous hand.

Now Epstein is an isolated tumor—a lone gunman—whose excision cured the cancer. Case closed.

The key players in this scene: President Puppetrump and Sham Bondi.

But the show didn’t get the reviews they expected.

Instead of the excuse-making, plan-trusting seal barks and QIA postulations of quintillion-D chess he anticipated from his base, the puppident and his sidekick got tomato-bombed by the gallery.

The Emperor Has No Hat

Trump ripped off his MAGA hat so fast, we could see the strings.

President Puppetrump was so confident his supporters would follow him off a cliff, he didn’t even bother going through the ruse of setting up a commission to manufacture a coverdown story for the newspapers and history books to enshrine as truth.

He thought if he simply whistled the narrative pivot, they would harmonize with him automatically.

But his former supporters aren’t as stupid as he thinks.

They quickly realized they’d fallen for a long con.

They could see the brick wall.

That’s when they realized: “It’s a big club, and [we] ain’t in it.”

President Puppetrump wrenched the narrative so hard, MAGA got whiplash.

With a miraculously straight face, Puppetrump is acting stumped as to why anyone decent would be interested in Epstein:

“I don’t understand why they would be so interested. He’s dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is. I really don’t. And the credible information’s been given. Don’t forget, we went through years of the Mueller witch hunt and all of the different things, the Steele dossier, which was all fake. All that information was fake. “But I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring. And I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”

The gaslighting got so hot, it set his hair on fire along with his pants and melted the Teflon coating.

Using infantilizing, possessive language like “my ‘boys’ and … ‘gals’” didn’t help.

Temper-tantrumming Puppetrump treated his disloyal “PAST supporters” like broken toys, saying he didn’t want them anymore and DARVO’ing them like a classic narcissistic abuser.

You know who doesn’t want you to talk about conspiracies and ridicules anyone who does?

Conspirators.

Digging himself into a hole so deep he fell clear to China and came back with tariffs, President Puppetrump drilled in the new narrative—“what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

Fighting for the little guy, draining the swamp, being a regular joe just like us—that whole act got thrown in the dumpster fire as he and his fellow cruelites roasted child-shaped marshmallows over it.

Let the Curtain Fall

This is actually big, beautiful news because now we no longer have to waste time fighting about whether the Grand and Glorious Wizard is real. Together with Toto, we can shred that frayed curtain as we expose the entire set for the artifice it is, watching the cruelites topple as the mass delusion scaffolding the stage dissolves.

We can retire the ancient pinball machine of left versus right as we realize it’s really all of us ordinary people versus the cruelites and the governments, institutions, and corporations they’ve erected to babelize and enslave us.

It doesn’t matter whether they’ve been blackmailed, bribed, threatened, or all of the above—anyone shielding the philanthropaths, tyrants, and pedolebrities is a complicit kapo likely guilty of the same despicable crimes themselves.

Egotistical Oblivion or Calculated Redirection?

Let’s pull back a bit further and examine Puppetrump’s self-destruct campaign from another angle.

Can he really be so egotistically oblivious to the Streisand Effect and blinded by hubris that he doesn’t realize how much thermonuclear damage he’s doing to himself and his party?

Or is it that he’s protecting something so galactically important, he’s willing to take a cosmic pratfall?

As Benjamin Franklin probably didn’t say, “We must all hang together, or ... we shall all hang separately.”

Yes, he’s shielding the globopedobal with which he and nearly every other puppetician on the planet is entangled, either directly or through their associates and donors.

But it’s not just people who would come tumbling down.

Governments, organizations, and institutions the world over would collapse into their footprint if we knew the breadth, depth, and length of the corruption, pedophilia, torture, and ritualistic debauchery the cruelites and their blackmail-strung puppets have been engaging in throughout history.

But it’s more than even that. They are protecting the technocratic one-world government and transhumanist agenda that’s been in the works for at least a century.

One bombastic puppident is worth sacrificing for The Greater Bad. He’s had a good, long run, but he is nearly used up.

And guess who launched a shiny new party three days before the suicide-bombing cabinet meeting—and after publicly feuding with that puppident using World Wrestling Federation maneuvers that make grown men weep?

That’s right. Elon “Mr. Transparency” Puppemusk.

It’s the Billionaire Boys switcharoo.

But it’s not really about Elon. He’s just a conduit, a circuit on the technocratic board. He can’t even run for president.

What he could do, though, is promote the replacement of corrupt, slimy, pedophile puppeticians with a “transparent,” “incorruptible,” “innocent” AI government—the technocrats’ one-world-totalitarian-biosurveillance-digital-prison-panopticon endgame.

If that happens, it’s farewell humanity.

Yesterday is gone.

We’re running out of tomorrows.

So now is the time for moral courage.

Now is the time for Apocaloptimism.

Now is the time to raze the Overton window.

Now is the time to resist.

Now is the time to sing.

Now is the time to wage peace.

Now is the time to live love.

Now is the time to yowl for our freedom.

Now is the time for neither/nor.

Now is the time to yank the pedestal out.

“Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”

—Étienne de La Boétie, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude

Our survival as both individuals and a species depends on it.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Psychological games for diabolical names.

Yeah they’ve been plotting their way

to keep us all locked in that cage

so now we gotta escape.

They profit and gain from horror and pain.

They wanna conquer this place

but we came to stop them

and say that we are not gonna be slaves.

Hey we ain’t just standing by

and we ain’t gonna hand our lives

over to these parasites.

They want our souls.

They won’t get their hands on mine.

Problem-Reaction-Solution.

They mask out the truth

to keep us trapped in illusion.

I see through the false flags they’re using.

Their tactics are ruthless

but now Babylon’s panicking

’cause the illusion is shattering.

Where darkness is gathering

we’ll be battling

’cause we came to vanquish them.

Love conquers all

so we stand tall

so we’re gonna see

these monsters fall.

To all the fearless,

this is the call, yo.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

You’re here for a reason.

Your life has meaning.

Look within to the deepest depths of your soul and feel it.

Shed that fear and find your freedom.

While I’m breathing, I’m never kneeling to these demons.

I see through these wolves in sheepskin.

They came to bring pain.

We came to bring healing.

It can’t be ignored.

We’re caught in a war.

So many frauds corrupt to the core.

Evil systems, legal fictions.

I follow God’s law.

Tell my people stand tall.

Empower yourself.

You can be more.

You are a magical force.

Embrace that power of yours.

You can’t take my soul.

I stand with the Most High.

Don’t fear the darkness.

My life shines so bright.

If you need a hand then hold mine.

Tell my people hold tight

we’ll make it through this cold night.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Let them hear us.

Those that are fearless, keep on fighting.

Call to arms, that’s where it starts.

Strong and brave won’t break from this weight.

You and I will all own this fate.

Don’t let them tell it’s over

’cause you feel alone.

There’s a lot of hope waiting

to help you home.

All as one we will all become.

Get up, stand up,

Get up, stand up,

fire and flame.

God will reign!

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Let them hear us.

They don’t scare us.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are, yeah.

We are, we are, we are.

Let them hear us.

We are the fearless.

Video Platforms & Social Media

You will find this video on the following platforms for easy sharing.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

Share

🤗 Without You, There Is No MAA

This past month, I lost twenty paid subscribers and gained three (thank you!). This is the general trend I’ve seen over the past year and a half. The below chart shows my declining earnings since May.

I know other dissident writers are experiencing similar hits due to the economic downturn, the diminished sense of urgency (despite the technocratic agenda remaining on target for 2030 unless we stop it), and competing expenses. I also know I have been writing about more personal (but ultimately universal) topics for obvious reasons, but I do have some exciting, potentially tide-turning projects in the works, today’s post being but one example.

I understand many of you are struggling, and I am deeply grateful to every single one of you who chooses to pay several dollars a month or make a one-time contribution via Ko-Fi or Buy Me a Coffee. I want you to know you are keeping me and our thirteen kitties housed and fed.

If you feel my work is of value and have ever considered subscribing, I could really use your help staying afloat 🌊 THANK YOU for making it possible for me to do this work.

Get 30% off a group subscription

bc1ql706rr7vj7c7nzxnqfp9rldw8ddfc20f492jk0

You may not think contributing your few dollars a month makes much of a difference, but it absolutely does—not only financially but also emotionally as it shows you feel my content is worth supporting.

When you subscribe, you gain access to premium content like Memes by Themes, Afterthoughts, podcasts, Consequential Quotes, Case in Point, Behind the Scenes, personal writings, and bonus articles.

😻 Lovebug says, “Thank you!” 🙏

😇 Become a Founding Member

If you take the extraordinary step of becoming a Founding Member, you will enjoy benefits such as:

I especially want to thank those of you who have taken the time to write a private message to me when you subscribe. I read and cherish each note.

Thank you for being part of our karass of brave, brilliant, kind, and witty thinkers.

📣 Hang out with CJ Hopkins & Me!

📆 Save the Dates: September 29–30, 2025

Starting September 11 in New York City, CJ Hopkins will be embarking on a road trip across the US to talk to Americans about the state of the country for his next book project. His longtime friend and Professor of Photography Hugo Fernandez will be reuniting with him to capture the journey. Here’s a pic Hugo took of CJ and a guy named Tree from their Coconut Grove days in 1984:

CJ just announced the tentative schedule, which is continuing to evolve, so sign up for his Substack to keep apprised of the latest developments.

Most exciting (to me, anyway), they will be wending their way through Southern Oregon, and we plan to do a reading/book-signing event together on the evening of Monday, September 29, followed by an informal gathering with anyone who wants to come hang out with us and discuss the state of America on Tuesday, September 30.

Reading/Book-Signing by CJ & Me

Monday, September 29, 6–8 pm

RSVPs appreciated for planning (reply to any of my newsletters to confirm interest)

Barnes & Noble

1400 Biddle Road

Medford, OR 97501

Informal Gathering for Dinner, Drinks, & Conversation with CJ & Me

Tuesday, September 30, 6–10 pm

RSVPs appreciated for planning (reply to any of my newsletters to confirm interest)

The Noble Fox

101 Oak Street

Ashland, OR 97520

I will finally be able to enjoy in reality the metaphorical My Dinner with CJ I referenced in our Dissident Dialogue three years ago!

Two of CJ’s books have just been published back-to-back—the latest collection of Consent Factory essays Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich: Consent Factory Essays, Vol. IV (2022–2024) and his dystopian novel Zone 23.

CJ graciously invited me to “read some of [my] stuff,” so I will be joining him for the reading. I’ll be signing copies of my dystopian fairy tale if anyone wants to pick some up in person in addition to getting signed copies of CJ’s books.

I am also working on a couple of smaller book projects I’m hoping to have ready in time for these events but will wait until those are published before sharing more details.

CJ and I will share more as things solidify, but save the dates if you would like to connect with us in person!

🙏 Shoutouts Gratitude

🏹 Cross-Posts

A very valuable--that is to say, galvanizing--indictment of Western Governments' cruelties and crimes against humane society ... so as to have their 'culling' serve WEF Strategic Partner Corporations' pathology.

🛒 Spread the Words

If you would like to help propagate the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made, you will find a wide selection of products in this collection.

📖 Get Signed Copies of My Book

The holidays will be here in a flash, so now is the time to stock up on signed, personalized copies of my fairy tale for your loved ones. It makes for a thought-provoking, accessible gift whether they are awake or asleep, adults or children.

📚 Anthologies

The second volume in the Canary series just dropped, and I am grateful to be a contributing author once again.

Edited by Jenna McCarthy, this hilarious anthology includes Letter to a Mainstream Straddler and Letter to Klaus Schwab. The paperback is only available for purchase at her website. If you enter the code ALICE at checkout, Jenna will give me a royalty 🙏

Buy YDS

🐇 Follow Me on Social Media

My Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. Note that I have not been able to update this since June 2024 due to a technical issue, so check my archive for more recent additions.

🌟 WARM GRATITUDE FOR THE RECS!

The single-most important driver for new readers joining my mailing list is Substack Recommendations. I want to thank every one of you who feels enthusiastic enough about my Substack to recommend it, and I especially appreciate those of you who go the extra mile to write a blurb!

Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.