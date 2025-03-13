In Five Years (Video: “Blade Runner” Version)

So far, I’ve observed two five-year anniversaries in the COVID tyranny timeline during 2025. The February 4 publication of The COVID Dossier marked the onset of the military-intelligence operation dubbed COVID and the COVID Big Lies edition of Memes by Themes recognized the March 11, 2020, WHO declaration of the plandemic.

Now it’s time to commemorate what most people think of as the first pivotal domino in the globally coordinated totalitarian usurpation of human rights and freedoms.

According to the CDC Museum COVID-19 Timeline, on March 13, 2020:

“The Trump Administration declares a nationwide emergency and issues an additional travel ban on non-U.S. citizens traveling from 26 European countries due to COVID-19.”

And so it began. Two days later, on March 15:

“States begin to implement shutdowns in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The New York City public school system—the largest school system in the U.S., with 1.1 million students—shuts down, while Ohio calls for restaurants and bars to close.”

That’s when catastrophic lockdowns and school closures started. Two days after that, on March 17:

“Moderna Therapeutics begin the first human trials of a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 at a research facility in Seattle, Washington.”

And then in another two days, on March 19:

“California governor Gavin Newsom issues a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 instructing residents to only leave their homes when necessary and shutting down all but essential businesses.”

This rapid-fire shock-and-awe battery upon the public consciousness was designed by behavioral psychologists to inflict trauma-based mind control, learned helplessness, hypnosis by confusion, and a worldwide Obedience-Prison-Conformity experiment on the Biderman’s Chart of Coercion railway. Tragically, most people failed or even zealously colluded before later becoming amnesty-demanders.

In reply to my sharing of the March 12 milestone that the “FDA no longer requires CDC to perform confirmatory testing for a positive COVID-19 diagnosis” in my Memes by Themes on the COVID Big Lies, one of my readers, Eileen, wrote me:

“Maybe the WHO on March 12th 2020 came out with that statement because on the 19th March 2020 the WHO downgraded the supposed deadly ‘you know what’ to the same catagory as the cold and flu category and our UK government downgraded also on the 21st yet shut us down on 23rd!!”

While I have not had time to corroborate this statement (please feel free to share relevant links in the comments if you have them handy), it matches the menticidal pattern of cognitive-dissonance–sowing contradictory behavior and words. Eileen graciously stated in her follow-up email granting me permission to quote her:

“If I have got it wrong I would like to know.… I did read the relevant piece in the 10 year flu pandemic preparedness document where it states that everything they did to us didn’t work and caused harm so I do try very hard to get true facts.… I just like to know the truth.”

The race to the philanthropaths’ and WEFfers’ own-nothing-by-2030 goal continues apace, and we are still being stripped of our liberties, rights, and health—from digital ID to the culling of natural-immunity–secret-holding ostriches under the camouflage of bird flu scare-mongering.

During our phone call yesterday, my spirit sister Vera Sharav said:

“We are at such a crossroads. It’s frightening. It’s do or die. What’s dangerous is that our real enemies, the globalist cabal—they didn’t do very well. They’re in a losing stage, so that makes them very dangerous. Like a lion who’s been wounded. That’s very dangerous.”

I published my short story In Five Years on April 25, 2022, the one-year anniversary of my Substack. I recently released the podcast because we have now arrived at 2025, the halfway mark between Reset initiation and 2030.

Today, I am thrilled to share the chilling video realization of this short story created by my now–four-time collaborator Tonika Todorova of Visceral Adventure.

Our past collaborations comprise Do You Remember?, Anatomy of a Philanthropath, and A Very Boring Story About What Could Have Been in Under 200 Words.

I had long hoped Tonika would help me visualize In Five Years because it is the bookend to our first collaboration, Do You Remember? As I wrote in the introduction to the podcast:

Although I previously remained very hands-off in our collaborations, I had a particular sci-fi, retrofuturistic dystopian aesthetic in mind for this story that was absent from her first draft using more traditional stock footage. I wrote her:

“I finally got a chance to look at the video—thank you for all your hard work! It’s beautifully crafted, as always, but I felt a bit of a disconnect while watching the images paired with the words. I had envisioned something much darker—a dystopian future where none of those positive things existed anymore, whereas it seems like you were illustrating the things that we still have but are going to lose in five years, so it was more like the ‘before’ of Do You Remember rather than the ‘after’ I imagined this representing. Does that make sense? I hate to give you such a major overhaul, but it just felt like I was watching a cool but different movie that didn’t match the story. I was picturing something more colorless and bleak, whereas your images were vibrant and warm. I kind of thought you might go the AI route because it may be hard to find stock footage capturing that retrofuturistic vibe (I say retrofuturistic because that is the aesthetic of many of our favorite dystopian films—Brazil being one example that comes to mind but not saying that’s what it should be like), but I also know that’s a massive amount of work to put it together into something unified. Let me know your thoughts and if you have any ideas on where to go from here.”

To Tonika’s credit, she embraced the artistic challenge with glee, writing:

“I sure can make it dystopian!! Dystopian is my jam! I don’t know why I was under the impression that AI wasn’t your thing.… I can absolutely create something futuristic and dark. Hold on to your knickers! New vid will be coming your way!!”

I replied:

“Fantastico, and thank you so much for your grace and creativity! I knew you would take up the baton with gusto 😁 I do confess to feeling a bit of unease about AI but see how you use it artistically as just another tool, and it seemed somehow appropriate to use it for a technocratic vision—meta, really :-)”

When she shared the reduxed version, I wrote:

“OMG, I just watched 5 Years Redux and got goosebumps!! It is appropriately creepy, uncanny, and haunting all at once! 🤖 I still have to watch the others but am so glad we recalibrated as this is much more in alignment with what I envisioned for this piece. Thank you, dear Tonika!!”

Tonika and I have actually discussed the moral and philosophical concerns surrounding the use of AI as an artistic tool in a Digital Autonomy & the Arts conversation with Liam Sturgess and Gabriel, who had broached this topic with me in a prior episode.

I also threw an additional artistic challenge Tonika’s way, noting, “The intro feels a little tacked on and incongruous with the style.” In a phone call, I explained my vision for intro and outro credits resembling a vintage terminal screen with green interlaced letters typing in and a blinking cursor, sending her this video for inspiration along with the beeping sound effect matching what I imagined:

Tonika fulfilled my request at lightning speed. As someone who is accustomed to doing everything myself because few people are capable of meeting my uncompromising standards, I found it thrilling to be able to articulate my vision and see it realized so successfully.

Instead of using stock music like she had for our previous collaborations, Tonika asked me to choose one of my late husband Michael’s compositions.

I have always used his orchestral work to score my videos in the past, but the futuristic dystopian setting of this story called for one of his more contemporary trip hop soundscapes. I delved into the archives and found a 2008 piece, “Quite Hinky,” Michael had composed to accompany vocals written and performed by our cherished friend Greg as part of one of five collaborative albums.

Tonika is not only a creative colleague but also one of my dearest friends. This video update for my Apocaloptimists Club was originally intended just for Tonika because she wasn’t able to be present for that part of our meeting.

We even got to hug in person when she, Mathew Crawford, and Mathew’s wife gallantly drove twelve hours in one day just to spend the afternoon with me. Tonika gave me the longest, purest, most healing hug as I melted into tears just days after my beloved’s funeral.

I hope you will enjoy the fruits of our artistic endeavors, born out of profound friendship and mutual respect.

Together, let’s work on transforming the cruelites’ totalitarian todo list into an elegy for hubris.

In Five Years (a Short Story)

In five years, no one will remember natural immunity existed. They will call you an anti-vaxxer for whispering such a term while they stand in line for their 187th booster.

In five years, no one will remember where one person’s body ends and the body politic begins. They will call you selfish for thinking you have a right to decide how your body is handled and what transgresses the perimeters of your flesh.

In five years, no one will remember there was such a thing as privacy. They will call you a criminal for suggesting people should be permitted a quiet space away from the eyes of Big Mother, Big Tech, and your surveilling cohabitants.

In five years, no one will remember the concept of independence. They will call you antisocial for wishing to carve out your own destiny rather than relying on the beneficence of OneState.

In five years, no one will remember they have the right to say, “No.” They will call you an insurrectionist for questioning the commands spilling out of the telescreen.

In five years, no one will remember natural birth ever occurred. They will call you primitive for thinking embryos were once fertilized and grown inside the body rather than in a laboratory.

In five years, no one will remember parents once cared for their own children. They will call you anti-child if you wish to live with your progeny instead of surrendering your newborns to the State so you can resume your lives of lazy, submissive convenience.

In five years, no one will remember heart attacks, strokes, and blot clots were previously uncommon among children, teens, and young adults. They will call you anti-medicine for saying the young were predominantly healthy with rare exceptions.

In five years, no one will remember diversity of opinion once existed. They will call you a heretic for choosing to think your own thoughts instead of zealously professing the beliefs issued by OneState.

In five years, no one will remember what responsibility was. They will call you ungrateful if you want to unplug from the Metaverse and seize control of your own life and will.

In five years, no one will remember what freedom means. They will call you a conspiracy theorist for claiming people once had the ability to do what they liked, go where they liked, and think what they liked.

In five years, no one will remember what love was. They will call you intolerant for wishing to bond with a single beloved instead of offering your body to whosoever demands it.

In five years, no one will remember death once happened naturally. They will call you a science-denier if you express a longing to remain alive beyond the term allotted by OneState.

What do you think no one will remember in five years?

Video Platforms & Social Media

You will find this video on the following platforms for easy sharing.

