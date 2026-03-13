In Five Years (Video: “2001” Version)

Last year on this date, I shared Tonika of Visceral Adventure’s Blade Runner–style animation of my dystopian vignette In Five Years, which I first published in 2022.

Today—Friday the 13th, appropriately—I am releasing one of the alternative versions the brilliantly versatile Tonika produced. She describes it as a “retro-futurist duotone.” I felt it had a 2001 vibe, so she indulged my request to create title credits in that style. I shared a HAL 9000 screensaver Michael had installed, provided some reference material, did some detective work to identity the font, and created a mockup, writing her:

For the 2001 version, I was envisioning something like this—a solid background color with the text flickering in like it does where this video is queued up (starts on the teal screen):

I eyedropped these colors from your video but was also going for something slightly muted to echo the 2001 palette.

Tonika soared to the challenge with her characteristic exuberant creativity. Like the Blade Runner version, this video is scored with the instrumental of “Quite Hinky,” one of several hundred pieces Michael composed in the mid-2000s set to vocals written and performed by our dear friend Greg.

Whenever I publish dystopian content, some people express concerns about depicting a dark vision of the future instead of a hopeful one.

As an Apocaloptimist, I understand their perspective, but I think they are missing the power of dystopian stories to “unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs,” the mission I articulated when I launched my Substack nearly five years ago.

Most people are too preoccupied with their daily lives, exhausted, uncurious, and oblivious to project their imagination into the future and recognize the ultimate destination of the present trajectory.

Dystopian art helps us visualize that potential future—and activates us to stop it.

As I wrote in the four-year anniversary post for my dystopian fairy tale:

Here is the formula I defined for Apocaloptimism:

Dystopian tales are the equivalent of Confront the Brutal Facts.

Like it or not, the cruelites, philanthropaths, tyrants, and colluders are rocketing the world into this future at lightspeed. Humans are being replaced with AI overlords programmed to constrain us. No grace, no empathy, no nuance, no exceptions.

In 2021, I wrote in Letter to a Colluder:

Eventually, you will be replaced by robots. Then you will become one of the plebeians you presently persecute—and the few of us who survive the democide will be equally disempowered, dependent, divested of possessions, and enslaved to a totalitarian technocracy. Mass surveillance will monitor our every twitch, tallying credits and demerits to our social credit score in accordance with the autocratic algorithms. There will be no humans left to administer mercy. There will be no halfway decent enforcer to let this one slide. There will be no compassionate official to consider mitigating circumstances. All grays will be washed into an unending, unflinching, unsparing blackness from which the dawn never emerges. The totality of this New World Tyranny is unprecedented in human history. Indeed, it may signal the end of all human history, now and forevermore. Unless you stop colluding. Unless you stop enforcing. Unless you stop enabling.

We are living in the twilight of Concentration Camp 2.0.

“As nightfall does not come all at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there is a twilight. And it is in such twilight that we all must be aware of change in the air—however slight—lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.”

—Justice William O. Douglas

As usual, the plans for twenty-minute concentration camps are cloaked in euphemistic Aesopian language such as “Climate-Friendly Areas (CFAs),” “Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities,” “C40 cities,” “VISION 2040,” and “smart cities.”

All over the world, land use planning laws are being rewritten to quietly alter the landscape; prohibit self-sustaining activities such as growing and rearing your own food; and force dependence on the State.

The blueprints for one-world subjugation are being disseminated worldwide through local entities.

I recently attended a private presentation by author Diana Anderson, who has been tracing the implementation of twenty-minute concentration camps in Oregon. Below is the flyer she distributed at the event. I will be attending a lecture by her this evening to gather more details and action steps, which I hope to share in a future article.

This is no longer a dystopian fiction—it is reality.

But it’s not too late to rewrite the ending—if we act now.

This is where the Stockdale Paradox portion of Apocaloptimism comes into play.

As a chaser to the bleak future depicted in In Five Years, I will close below with the 2026 version of New Year’s rEvolution, a collaborative poem I wrote with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed in 2025.

It’s time to reclaim our sovereignty from the philanthropaths, globalist scammers, and their muses. Let’s work toward achieving liberation, independence, and community resilience … in five years.

In Five Years (a Short Story)

In five years, no one will remember natural immunity existed. They will call you an anti-vaxxer for whispering such a term while they stand in line for their 187th booster.

In five years, no one will remember where one person’s body ends and the body politic begins. They will call you selfish for thinking you have a right to decide how your body is handled and what transgresses the perimeters of your flesh.

In five years, no one will remember there was such a thing as privacy. They will call you a criminal for suggesting people should be permitted a quiet space away from the eyes of Big Mother, Big Tech, and your surveilling cohabitants.

In five years, no one will remember the concept of independence. They will call you antisocial for wishing to carve out your own destiny rather than relying on the beneficence of OneState.

In five years, no one will remember they have the right to say, “No.” They will call you an insurrectionist for questioning the commands spilling out of the telescreen.

In five years, no one will remember natural birth ever occurred. They will call you primitive for thinking embryos were once fertilized and grown inside the body rather than in a laboratory.

In five years, no one will remember parents once cared for their own children. They will call you anti-child if you wish to live with your progeny instead of surrendering your newborns to the State so you can resume your lives of lazy, submissive convenience.

In five years, no one will remember heart attacks, strokes, and blot clots were previously uncommon among children, teens, and young adults. They will call you anti-medicine for saying the young were predominantly healthy with rare exceptions.

In five years, no one will remember diversity of opinion once existed. They will call you a heretic for choosing to think your own thoughts instead of zealously professing the beliefs issued by OneState.

In five years, no one will remember what responsibility was. They will call you ungrateful if you want to unplug from the Metaverse and seize control of your own life and will.

In five years, no one will remember what freedom means. They will call you a conspiracy theorist for claiming people once had the ability to do what they liked, go where they liked, and think what they liked.

In five years, no one will remember what love was. They will call you intolerant for wishing to bond with a single beloved instead of offering your body to whosoever demands it.

In five years, no one will remember death once happened naturally. They will call you a science-denier if you express a longing to remain alive beyond the term allotted by OneState.

What do you think no one will remember in five years?

New Year’s rEvolution

by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed & Margaret Anna Alice

“Shabnam and Alice,” by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (she likes calling me Alice because it reminds her of Alice in Wonderland , but she also calls me Margaret, Anna, and on one occasion, Magical Anna :-)

It’s 2026, and the cruelites are jetting through

their todo list faster than a chemtrail across the sky.

But every time they tick off a box, we uncheck it.

There are ninety-nine of us per one of them,

and each newly awakened being multiplies

our strength by the power of positive infinity.

So we resolve to till truth,

scattering olive seeds over soil, sand, and rock

as the wind carries them to fertile minds and embattled lands.

We resolve to sow rEvolutionary love,

dissolving deviously devised divisions

with Apocaloptimistic visions.

We resolve to dance the rain out,

sprinkling discernment over seedlings

as we teach them how to grow.

We resolve to shine kindness,

photosynthesizing friendship

with the light of our compassion.

We resolve to cross-pollinate creativity,

shuttling inspiration on our wings

as we flit from petal to petal.

We resolve to harvest peace,

drumming out the philanthropaths’ war-whipping mantras

with the amandla of harmonized song.

We resolve to nourish souls,

ferrying beauty over oceans as wide as our courage,

as deep as our convictions.

We resolve to unite

as One Human Family

against one-world tyranny.

Through solidarity we are invincible.

Nobody is collateral damage.

In Ubuntu, we stand noble and righteous,

like the warriors of Standing Rock.

I am because you are.

You are because I am.

We are because of each other.

WE are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

We resolve to wait no more.

It’s 2026. Four years left on Countdown Humanity.

In 2025, we harnessed the Snake’s intuitive wisdom,

coiling ’round the warmonsters’ ankles

to trip them before their imaginary finish line

as we shed our chains like a worn-out skin.

In 2026, we ride the fierce and fearless Fire Horse,

trampling the tyrants while galloping toward the reckoning line,

the Billionairians’ Big, Beautiful Club of nefarious Nians

trembling as our fireworks illuminate their devilry.

The power of the people IS greater than the people in power.

An injustice anywhere IS a threat to justice everywhere.

There will be no Great Reset.

They know that. We know that.

Now to awaken the sleepers—

a sacred duty, a calling, a mission we dare not ignore—

for our ancestors, for our children’s children,

for all the children yet to come.

We resolve to make this world a freer place than when we arrived,

demonstrating freedom isn’t just a word. It is life.

It’s 2026 …

We are sovereign.

We are united.

We are free.

Video Platforms & Social Media

You will find the 2001 version on the following platforms for easy sharing.

Past Collaborations with Visceral Adventure

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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