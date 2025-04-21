Video credits: War & Democide, words written & voiced by Spartacus; audio excerpts selected by Gabriel; video edited by Visceral Adventure

I Wish I Knew How

A Rehumanizing Algorithm

by Margaret Anna Alice

“To depersonify human beings and to personify abstractions are complementary errors which lead, by an inexorable logic, to war between nations and to idolatrous worship of the State, with consequent governmental oppression.”

—Aldous Huxley, Words & Behavior

I wish I knew how

to help people see them

as human again:

how to bend symbols

into torsos—

thicken ink

into blood—

round pixels

into eyes—

curl lines

into hair—

convert hex

into skin—

master wavs

into screams—

sum stats

into corpses—

write slogans

into flesh—

transcribe them

into us.

Don’t Be Dragged to Their Bidding

“Why, of course, the people don’t want war. Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece. Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a parliament or a communist dictatorship.… Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”

—Hermann Göring in conversation with Gustave Gilbert, Nuremberg Diary

“I Wish I Knew How” is a simple poem because the dehumanization formula is simple, and yet it is nearly impossible to reverse once cemented in the public mind.

It is how rulers have been dragging people to their bidding for millennia, getting people to kill other people for their own power and plunder.

The nations, tribes, and ethnic groups may change, but the pattern is always the same.

With the advent of mass communication and its ever-expanding reach, the mind manipulators could shape people’s collective perception of “reality” on a global scale. They could more easily cultivate artificial groups (what Kurt Vonnegut calls granfalloons) such as political parties and then control people’s beliefs through those affiliations, with one narrative crafted for the left and the other for the right—all with the aim of keeping people’s selective attention focused on the combative us-or-them paradigm, counting basketball passes while missing the gorilla-obvious alternative path of peace, diplomacy, and mutual cooperation.

Consider these harrowingly relevant excerpts from George Orwell’s Looking Back on the Spanish War, which he wrote in August 1942—around a year before conceiving 1984 and nearly seven before its publication:

“As far as the mass of the people go, the extraordinary swings of opinion which occur nowadays, the emotions which can be turned on and off like a tap, are the result of newspaper and radio hypnosis.… “But what impressed me then, and has impressed me ever since, is that atrocities are believed in or disbelieved in solely on grounds of political predilection. Everyone believes in the atrocities of the enemy and disbelieves in those of his own side, without ever bothering to examine the evidence.… there was hardly a single case when the Left and the Right believed in the same stories simultaneously.… “The truth, it is felt, becomes untruth when your enemy utters it.… “But unfortunately the truth about atrocities is far worse than that they are lied about and made into propaganda. The truth is that they happen.… “Early in life I had noticed that no event is ever correctly reported in a newspaper, but in Spain, for the first time, I saw newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts, not even the relationship which is implied in an ordinary lie. I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as the heroes of imaginary victories, and I saw newspapers in London retailing these lies and eager intellectuals building emotional superstructures over events that had never happened. I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various ‘party lines’.… “This kind of thing is frightening to me, because it often gives me the feeling that the very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world. After all, the chances are that those lies, or at any rate similar lies, will pass into history.… Yet, after all, some kind of history will be written, and after those who actually remember the war are dead, it will be universally accepted. So for all practical purposes the lie will have become truth.… “What is peculiar to our own age is the abandonment of the idea that history could be truthfully written. In the past people deliberately lied, or they unconsciously coloured what they wrote, or they struggled after the truth, well knowing that they must make many mistakes; but in each case they believed that ‘the facts’ existed and were more or less discoverable. And in practice there was always a considerable body of fact which would have been agreed to by almost everyone.… It is just this common basis of agreement, with its implication that human beings are all one species of animal, that totalitarianism destroys.… The implied objective of this line of thought is a nightmare world in which the Leader, or some ruling clique, controls not only the future but the past. If the Leader says of such and such an event, ‘It never happened’—well, it never happened. If he says that two and two are five—well, two and two are five. This prospect frightens me much more than bombs—and after our experiences of the last few years that is not a frivolous statement.… “Before writing off the totalitarian world as a nightmare that can’t come true, just remember that in 1925 the world of today would have seemed a nightmare that couldn’t come true.”

People who zealously follow their news are being programmed to support one side or the other.

They become angry and defensive if you question the motives and actions of their side, as if that automatically implies you support the other side.

Those locked into this blinding binary fail to recognize the violent aggressors on both sides are culpable for their heinous actions.

Condemning the killing of innocents by their side triggers the Göring formula: “denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.”

How horrifying to consider that people can be desensitized to the slaying and starvation of children because they are on the “other side.”

There are no good guys in war when it comes to nations, groups, and leaders. There are only bad guys and slightly-less–bad guys.

The true good guys are ordinary citizens quietly going about their business, the civilians who get caught in the crossfire of battles not their own, who get smithereened because they were in the wrong place at the wrong moment.

There actually is an us and them, but the real them are the ones pulling our cognitive strings to make us hate, fear, machine-gun, and bomb each other.

They call themselves the elites; I call them the cruelites, of which the philanthropath is a subset.

They are supranational puppet-masters who enact their will through governments, tyrants, and colluders of every stripe, including the terrorist groups they fund who strike on command. The cruelites’ goals are always the same: profit, power, and democide.

If you find yourself bristling at criticism of your team for committing some atrocity, ask yourself why you are justifying its commission instead of being appalled at the act itself.

In addition to rehumanizing the people on the side defined as the enemy, we also need to reverse the second part of Huxley’s formula, the personification of the State:

Here is my axiom to help correct that obfuscating arithmetic:

The State is not the people; the people are not the State.

Case in point: America is not Americans. Americans are not America.

As Bill Hicks famously illustrated, America is the bully of the world:

Reproaching America for its terrorizing policies does not translate to reproachment of Americans, most of whom oppose this malicious behavior pattern even as their bank accounts are being depleted to fund it.

The State is how the cruelites get people to do things against their conscience and own interests.

The State is invariably murderous, while the people can be quite lovely.

Some of those lovely people, sadly, can be duped into committing war crimes on behalf of said State by fear-peddling propaganda, manufactured crises, false flags, puppeterrorists, and genuine threats set into motion by the preceding, and this is where things get heartbreakingly messy.

Again, the State is not the people; the people are not the State.

This applies to every nation, including the UK, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, Russia, China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Iran, and Israel.

Yes, Israel, that beacon of holiness that has assassinated more journalists than have been killed “in the past seven major U.S.-involved wars combined,” including twenty-five-year-old photojournalist Fatima Hassouna within a day of her documentary being accepted at Cannes. It wasn’t enough to have exterminated eleven civilian members of her family at home on January 13, 2024. The State of Israel added Fatima and nine more members of her family to their kill list on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Because that’s what good guys do, right?

You do not get a forever hall pass to commit atrocities because your people have suffered at the hands of entities that themselves claimed the right to commit atrocities.

That’s called hypocrisy at best, genocide at worst. Whatever you call it, such actions perpetuate an endless cycle of violence that feels like an inescapable quagmire because people have been inculcated into dehumanizing beliefs about their fellow humans paired with a deifying faith in the State—and it endangers the very people you are purporting to protect.

You would never walk across the street and bludgeon your neighbor, who has done you no personal harm, to death, the blood splattering onto your face as the bat sinks into her skull.

But it’s okay if your government tells you to do it—and it’s done at a distance?

You would never throw a grenade at a school, a place of worship, a hospital, but if your government says it’s “strategic,” that’s okay, then?

You would never condone the rape, killing, and torture of a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, but it’s okay if it’s someone your government said is the enemy?

It’s all a part of war, right? Gloss over the brutality with a term that inverts morality and somehow makes the most atrocious behavior “okay.”

There is no excuse for killing innocent people. That’s a magic trick the State pulls to deceive decent people into executing their filthy work for them.

Government is the true abstraction, and it cannot act without the willing hands of its citizens.

And the soldiers will suffer for it, if they have a conscience. Many endure PTSD for life, and that’s why so many choose to cut their lives short. They can no longer bear the relentless psychological torment, the reward they reap for pulling the trigger on their designated enemies.

The leaders would never deign to bloody their hands with such acts; that’s what the riffraff are for. Prime them with terror and propaganda, then point them where you want them to shoot.

The tyrants are merely moppets of the cruelites, philanthropaths, and banksters, to whom war and genocide are trusty tools in their democidal and profiteering toolbox. They prefer a mostly peaceful depopulation where people volunteer for their own incapacitation and demise, but they can always pivot to direct bloodshed if that takes too long or too many people catch on to the con. Sweep away the excess people like ants with a broom and then swoop in and scoop up the spoils.

It’s trivial to manipulate people into killing each other. All it takes is cognitive spells like ingroup-outgroup bias, ideological indoctrination, religious texts, jingoistic mantras, and political parties.

We’re told we only have two choices: to kill or be killed.

Peace, love, diplomacy, empathy, reconciliation, talks—those don’t even enter into the picture as an option. And if someone has the chutzpah to mention them aloud, all you have to do is whip out Göring’s formula and denounce us as a traitor, an enemy propagandist, a terrorist, an anti-semite.

The warmonsters want you locked into a crucible with no perceivable out.

They throw the red and black ants into a jar and shake … then watch the games as entertainment while feasting on Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata and Billionaire Vodka and chortling at the gullibility of the masses.

Don’t let them drag you to their bidding. Shine a light on the exit—peace, diplomacy, rediscovering each other’s humanity—even if the propagandists call you the enemy for doing so.

I recently had an exchange an X with an Israeli reader after I posted two quote tweets accompanied by the opening stanza of Mistakes Were NOT Made with the added line, “The Gazan genocide is not a mistake.” This was following the bombing of Ahli Arab Hospital, “the last fully functional hospital in Gaza City.”

One of my subscribers also emailed me to express concerns about these tweets, and we had a respectful and loving discussion.

Even though the Israeli reader began by accusing me of “wish[ing] death to [his] children,” I engaged him in dialogue, and I felt we had achieved a civil and compassionate discussion.

Then the next day, he all-caps DEMANDED that I take my original quote tweets down. It saddened me to read that request after we’d ended our previous exchange so amicably.

Yet I never once felt animosity toward him. On the contrary, I feel deep empathy for him as it is clear from our exchange he is suffering great anguish and fears for his family members’ lives. He has lost people he loves and knows people who’ve been harmed. I understand he is reacting out of hurt, grief, anxiety, and a sense of helplessness.

He’s right—it is easy for me to preach peace from the other side of the world, where I don’t have rockets flying over my house. But that doesn’t mean peace is an unworthy objective, and I am seeking it for him, his family, and his fellow Israelis—the majority of whom oppose the war in Gaza, including released hostages—as much as I am for Palestinians.

What I don’t think he’s ready to hear, however, is his own government is responsible for creating the conditions under which he feels trapped, traumatized, hopeless, and afraid—just like most Covidians are unable to accept that our governments terrorized all of us, dehumanized dissidents, and persuaded the injected (ingroup) to live in fear of the uninjected (outgroup).

I do not censor even the most offensive speech by others, and I’m certainly not going to censor my own conscience-guided condemnation of the Israeli government’s decimation of innocents, especially when that includes thousands of infants and children—children like nine-year-old Mahmoud Ajjour, whose arms were blown off during a March 2024 Israeli attack on Gaza City and whose first question to his mother after he realized he no longer had arms was, “How will I be able to hug you?”

Tell me again how this constitutes righteous defense of Israeli citizens?

I don’t care what acrobatic algebra you use to calculate that justification—it will not square with your conscience at a subterranean level.

It is one thing to defend yourself against aggressors who are attacking you directly. That is called self-defense, and everyone has a right to protect their lives.

It is quite another to indiscriminately target civilians; level neighborhoods; deprive citizens of access to necessities like food, water, electricity, and gas; block humanitarian aid; and air-strike infrastructure like hospitals.

That is the work of a raging psychopath intent on deleting his designated enemy bolstered by the support of the world’s most powerful nations and militaries.

Canadian journalist Trish Wood has a saying, “Truth over tribe.” I enthusiastically embraced that motto when she introduced it, but then I realized my tribe comprises truth-seekers, so my variation on that is “Principle over party.” The people in my tribe consistently apply and embody their principles across all matters, even if it sometimes makes for strange bedfellows with whom you disagree on other subjects. In other words, you embody integrity, my core value.

That means when you see someone hurting someone else, governments killing innocent people, propagandists lying, tyranny marching forward, you speak out. You called democide democide, genocide genocide, and you don’t let the propagandists’ dehumanizing abstractions trick you into condoning the slaughter of innocents.

Once you recognize the patterns of mass persuasion, problem-reaction-solution, controlled terrorism, it is a lot harder to convince you to violate your principles, your intuition, and your conscience with rationalizations aimed at pretzel-twisting your values to suit government, corporate, and philanthropathic objectives.

Don’t let the propagandists extinguish the candle of your humanity.

When it comes to war, the only winning move is not to play.

Dialogue with an Israeli About the Israeli–Palestinian Conflict

Mistakes Were NOT Made

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

The Gazan Genocide is not a mistake.

You are my great mistake. You wish death to my children. I won’t answer you with the same.

“All propaganda directed against an opposing group has but one aim: to substitute diabolical abstractions for concrete persons. The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human.”

—Aldous Huxley

—Aldous Huxley

It’s terribly sad how Hermann Göring’s formula never fails:

“The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked & denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism & exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”

It is terribly sad that people don’t look into the mirror. You side with and become complicit in the greatest Jewish pogrom-genocide of our time on October 7, 2023. My friends were killed. Women, elders and children were raped and burnt alive tied together. 1200 people murdered, 250 abducted and tortured, 59 are still kept and tortured in Gaza. How dare you not to mention them? 3 thousand rockets passed over my head since 2006 before October 7, 2023. Have you ever been hiding with your family behind a refregirator at 4 am?

There are other genocides as well. Why are you silent about Yezidi, Kurdish, Ukrainian, Uighur and many other large-scale genocides taking place now? Instead you choose feeding on the fake information by Hamas, which celebrates deaths of Gazan children.

No mistakes are made.

You are complicit.

You are complicit.

I take no sides, Ariel. I call for peace, love, and the sparing of innocents. Hermann Göring would have you denounce me for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger … just as you are doing.

As I wrote a friend today:

“I decry violence against all innocents, whether Jewish or Palestinian, and it saddens me when governments manipulate people into killing each other by propaganda designed to dehumanize and abstract the real human beings, the real children, the real women, the real civilians who are getting atomized to bloody bits for narratives foisted upon them by their leaders. “One of the reasons Vera Sharav is so heartbroken by what’s occurring in Gaza is she was a child in a Nazi concentration camp, and she identifies profoundly with the children who are being murdered, starved, and injured for the lies and ambitions of leaders and governments. “Murdering innocent people for the crimes of leaders/governments/groups does not make murdering innocent people right. People are not interchangeable abstractions but individual human beings, accountable for their own actions and behavior, not that of leaders/governments/groups who claim to represent them while treating them as abstract fodder for their own ends.”

Also Vera Sharav was my hero some time ago. Not anymore.

We simply defend ourselves against impossible monsters who even celebrate the live losses of their children. And keep rockets, bombs in and under schools, hospitals, kindergartens and beds of their children. How else could we react and defend ourselves? Their civilian losses are incredibly low under these circumstances, the Gazan population has even increased.

You have ignored our children, women, elders, men raped tortured and killed in the most unimaginably barbaric way. 1200 killed on October 7, 2023. 251 hostages raped, starved, murdered. 100 are released, 59 are still kept in Gaza. What options do we have?

I know people killed on October 7. My colleagues, classmates of our family. This is real. Gazans repeatedly declare that they will reoeatedly come back to finish the job of killing Jews. Their losses do not upset them. They don’t want a state. Hamas declares that its goal is to eliminate the Jews worldwide. I believe them. They have proved themselves.

Recalling Goering you intentionally insult me. You choose to believe lies, because you are ready to it. You don’t think “It can’t be”, and then check the info.

You have taken side.

You are complicit.

I’m so sorry, Ariel. I want the cycle of violence to stop. It is a cliché, I know, but an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Children on both sides are being inculcated into a culture of violence and hatred from birth. The only way to break that cycle is with love.

That’s indeed cliche, but in a different way. Our children are literally indoctrinated with peace, they don’t play in war. We dream of peace, and pray for it. Children of thevWest Bank and Gaza from a few years old are taught to hate and kill Jews. Named as Jews. It isn’t exaggerated. You can easily check it. At the age of 4 at kindergarten they play in cutting the throat of a Jew. Wonderful game. They also learn that being a martyr is the best thing in the world.

I don’t usually dispute these things, since it is hopeless today. That’s because I so much love your “It was not mistake”. Your post is so painful to me. It is so unjust.

Thank you for sharing that, Ariel. I appreciate your willingness to dialogue with me and share those painful examples. Ideological indoctrination causes people to do horrific things.

I wish I knew how to help people see each other as humans again—like bringing Israeli and Gazan children together to play and see they are just like one another … while their parents chat on the sidelines, sipping something warm while watching the children play together, watching them break into laughter and chase one another and smile and feel the same sunshine on their skin.

—Aldous Huxley

Translation: How the cruelites make good people kill each other & believe it is noble behavior.

Thanks for listening. The main goal of Hamas is to kill all Jews, everywhere in the world. They have no statehood wishes. I can provide you with references, if you are interested. Since 2006 there are no Israelis in Gaza. Till 2024 there was no blockade, simply since Gaza has 10 km of shared border with Egypt without Israeli presence.

I live 40 km from Gaza. Israel is 15-80 km wide and about 400 km long, so it is far away. Gaza is 40 km long and 10 km wide.

Since 2006 we have been under rocket bombardment about 5 times. It is very frightening. I calculated once that more than 3000 rockets passed over our house. People near us were killed. Our house jumped of an explosion. My mother, RIP, covered herself with a blanket. She couldn’t leave her bed. Now my wife is in the same state.

On October 7, 2023, 6,000 Gazans, 3,000 militants and 3,000 “civilians” entered Israel on the day of the great holiday, Simhat Torah, at 6:29 in the morning. They moved even to Ofakim, rather close to us. They barbarically killed everything alive on their way: 1200 people, raped children, women, elders, pets, tied families together and burnt alive. Details are unbelievably terrible. They murdered professor Gredeskul and his wife, 81 years old, at their home at 7 am in Ofakim. I knew him very well. They killed and abducted classmates of our close family.

They took 251 hostages and returned with them to Gaza. They rape, starve and torture them. 59 are still held in Gaza.

People who were killed on the border (~800) were peace activists, they believed in peace and coexistence. Some of them regularly took ill people and children from Gaza to Israeli hospitals, where Israeli medics treated them for free. They recognized those people in their murderers.

People of Gaza support Hamas even today. They openly say that they now have learned how to kill Jews, and will return with next October 7 until there will be no Jews. If Hamas in Gaza will not be destroyed they will return. I have no doubts.

Thank you so much for sharing your heartbreaking experiences, Ariel, and I am deeply sorry you have lost people you love, people in your community, people who have every right to live 💔 I condemn such violence, and my heart breaks for all who suffer at the hands of entities that pit human beings against one another. I want you and your family to be able to live in peace, just as I want Gazans who bear you no ill will to be able to do so as well.

I think if governments/groups/leaders/propagandists got out of the way, individuals could meet each other as individual human beings, free of the dehumanizing propaganda engineered to turn us against each other. This applies to every war, every conflict, every atrocity, where it is always the cruelites using us as pawns. They want us fighting each other so we don’t notice how they are exploiting all of us for their own diabolical ends.

Leaders never put their lives on the line but expect their vulnerable citizens to give up their lives, peace, and right to simply exist for the causes they paint as righteous by abstracting the human beings behind the facades they’ve erected.

OK. Thanks. Please check your sources.

I love Arabs. I mean it. One has saved my life many years ago. I would protect life and decency of Arabs and anyone with my life. That’s true. I despise Racism.

The most tragic aspect of such photos, as you gave attached, is that Israelis living at the perimeter of Gaza are the most peace loving and coexistence believing people of Israel. They all voted Merez (check what it is). Gazans worked, ate in their homes, they routinely took ill Gazans and their children to Israeli hospitals, where they were treated for free on the expense of our state. It included expensive life-saving unique operations.

On October 7, 2023, they recognized their friends in their murderers.

That’s the culture of Gaza. They are different from you.

Thank you for that beautiful example, Ariel. If that peaceful, loving coexistence was possible before, it can be again. When individuals from each side see each other as individuals again, they can connect heart to heart, beyond the influence of hate-stoking propaganda. It is the responsibility of the adults to model that behavior to the children, or the children will grow up to perpetuate neverending violence.

Our people are still in deep shock. About half of Israelis believed that peaceful coexistence is possible. Just let them prosper... Almost nobody believes it anymore. Hezbollah and people of the West Bank wrre supposed to join Hamas and murder all of us. That was their plan.

Any attempt of additional chabce for peace will inevitably become a real chance for a new larger scale October 7.

Do you realize that our population is 10 millions, and murder of 1200 in one day is similar to murdering 1200x30 = 36,000 in USA?

I can feel the depth of your suffering, Ariel. I know it’s hard to trust when you and your community feel shattered. Those bonds between real people must be rebuilt through friendships, small businesses, everyday exchanges.

Perpetual conflict will guarantee further bloodshed on both sides; the only way out, even if it feels risky, is peace. Ordinary people on both sides are not the enemy. The forces pitting you against each other are.

It is just a game for you. Reality is different.

One side declares repeatedly and aloud that the only way is murdering (in the best case expelling) all Jews. They tried a few tens of times, and were very close to success in 1948, 1967, 1973, and, quite possibly, now in 2023. Moreover, it is still possible, if Iran turns nuclear.

Trusting is embracing and opening your stomach for a knife. You don’t have a second chance.

I don’t see a way forward. Under Biden/Harris we were doomed. Now...

Not a game to me, Ariel, but it is to the governments/leaders/groups using people like playthings. I feel heartbroken for all innocent people who are suffering under their brutality.

You yourself admit you don’t see a way forward. That is how the propagandists want you to feel. To live in fear, to give up hope. Just like COVID propaganda was used to divide neighbor from neighbor, so is war propaganda.

Hurt begets hurt. Hate begets hate. That is an endless loop that serves no one except the powers manipulating the people.

You said you love Arabs, that one saved your life before. Find one individual, whether it be that person or someone else, you can have a conversation with. Just talk. And listen. And share one another’s suffering. Feel each other’s humanity.

Peace starts with one person at a time having the courage to choose love over fear. Love shatters the spell of hatred propagandists and ideologues cast over groups. That is the power you have to effect change, to carve a way forward.

I must turn in, but please know that I write these words in love for you and all innocent victims of terror and violence. Shalom 💗

Thanks. There are problems without solutions existing in the standard approach. An obvious solution is the extermination of one (any!) side. It would be a literal genocide. It is officially adopted by Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran, etc. for Jews (even worldwide!).

~80% of Gazans consider the genocide of Jews as the only possible solution. We don’t. Therefore, there is a solution from their point of view, whereas currently I don’t see any way for us.

One cannot argue against the ideal solution based on murdering you. It is obviously the optimal solution for them. Moreover, it seems that from their point of view no price is too high for that their goal. They declare and demonstrate that repeatedly.

That is the current genocide, a real one, genocide of Jews. It was performed on October 7, 2023, and still is in development.

“From the river to the sea Palestine will be free” is exactly the literal genocide of Israeli Jews. A nice formula.

After all our exchange of posts,

I DEMAND YOUR REMOVING THESE 2 POSTS.

In no sense there is genocide in Gaza. The numbers you cite in this video are fakes by Hamas, at least a part of scenes are clearly staged. But it isn’t important. Even if the numbers were correct, it were not a genocide!

How could you compare it to real genocides of your list!

Under your criteria first add “genocides” performed by USA in Germany in 1942-45, in Korea 1948, Vietnam 1967-70, Iraq 1991, 2001, Afghanistan 2001-21. Add ALL wars with many killed children, civilians and refugees. Then any war against Nazist Germany was a genocide.

What a genocidal victory it was in May 1945!

And what about the genocide on October 7, 2023? Was it a MISTAKE?

Postscript: To answer Ariel’s closing question, Mistakes Were NOT Made on October 7 .

Note: I’ve converted urls to hyperlinked text or embeds and tags to names for ease of reading.

War & Democide, the video featured at the top of this post, is one of the most lucid, succinct contemporary encapsulations of how rulers drag people to their bidding I’ve encountered. It features reflections by Spartacus spanning three Spartacasts edited together by Gabriel of Libre Solutions and poignantly visualized by my four-time collaborator Tonika Todorova of Visceral Adventure. This is a harrowing rebuttal to anyone who denounces pacifists for not supporting democidal wars.

