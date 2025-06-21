Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
13h

This story abt the car and your beloved husband hits home. I’m so sorry. Thank you for sharing! May God comfort you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
13h

Even knowing this story, it hit so hard, being fleshed out so poignantly. I got to the Little Miss Sunshine clip and watched it with tears flowing down my cheeks. Goddess, I love that movie. I'd forgotten that it was the dad who first gets up on stage with her. Oh Olive. She's the reason I do everything.

I played that Devotcha song on my Third Paradigm radio show and it always reminds me of that era. So evocative. Thank you for sharing this, Margaret.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Anna Alice
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture