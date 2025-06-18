Today is my grandma’s hundredth birthday. I hadn’t thought to publish anything until the day was halfway over, but I realized how could I let this epic date go by without celebrating the woman who played such an instrumental role in nurturing, encouraging, and inspiring me? I decided to post the first article I published at a now-defunct blog dedicated to sharing writings by and about her.

Yesterday, oblivious to the date, I dreamt I entered a large, banquet-style room with people lined up in front of tables along the perimeter. As soon as I walked in, my eyes alighted on my grandma straight across the room from me. A radiant smile spread across her face, and she broke into laughter as I exclaimed, “Grandma?!”

I hadn’t dreamt of my grandma for years, and I only realized later that day it was her hundredth birthday the next day (now today).

I started racing toward her when I noticed Michael diagonally behind her, and my heart flooded with joy as I hugged them both and asked, “You mean we get to visit?!”

They nodded, as elated as I was. It was the same feeling of ecstasy I had when I dreamt of visiting Michael a month or so ago. I knew it was a dream, and I also knew with 100-percent certainty this was truly Michael, not just an idea of him projected by my subconscious. I asked if we would get to visit in dreams, and he beamed, “Yes.”

As if in fulfillment of that promise, yesterday’s dream not only let me visit with Michael but also my grandma. I knew in my heart this was a genuine reunion of souls, and I felt inexpressibly grateful for the gift of being with the two people I miss most in the world.

