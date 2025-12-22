Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Long Night’s Journey into Day

It is the last few hours of the winter solstice—at least where I am. Tonight is the longest night of the year, signaling the transition from darkness to ever-lengthening light. It is also the seventeen-month anniversary of losing my beloved husband, Michael.

When I woke up today, I texted a loved one:

“Just woke up and had the idea to publish an artistic video (combining Michael’s words, cemetery B-roll footage, and the composition I played at his funeral) … I made a while back for both the 17-month anniversary of losing Michael and the solstice. I realized how perfect it is that the solstice is the longest night of the year, signaling the transition toward greater light. Long Night’s Journey into Day.”

Seconds after I sent that, I read a text a dear friend had sent me this morning accompanied by the following image:

“I thought of you when I saw this blessing for this magical season and the next year, and would like you to have it.”

I would like you, precious readers, to have this blessing, too.

Falling Angel

This video features an April 27, 2011, quote by Michael I discovered several months ago. It was in a forgotten file of notes I’d taken for a book we’d intended to write about his experience of being semispecial due in part to his Asperger’s syndrome. I’d recorded Michael saying:

“I am truly a fallen angel. I have nothing in common with people. I miss my wings. And I miss what angels do. They serve God only ever constantly, and it was only when they didn’t that it was bad.”

“I wonder how I got mixed up in that. So the story goes.… One moment, I think everything’s just normal, and the very next moment, I’m rising up in the air, which means because I’m going backwards, I’m falling into the air, but I’m not afraid. So I’m rising, rising, rising into space. And I’m surrounded by people like me, and I feel utterly one with them, except something’s wrong. Somehow I got mixed up in this, and now I’m punished.… Or something like that.”

Michael was identifying with his namesake, the archangel Michael, but he was also storytelling, as he often did, weaving fictions on the fly that he utterly believed in the moment. As he said on November 24, 2009:

“I believe my stories. Don’t you?”

It “just happened” that at the same time I found that quote, I’d watched the footage of hawks in flight our longtime friend Rory had filmed at the cemetery following Michael’s funeral. I instantly knew they belonged together. It was only as I was writing this paragraph that I realized these hawks are yet more wingèd messengers on my journey through grief, loss, and healing.

Wingèd Messengers

Wingèd Messengers

Margaret Anna Alice, Meredith Miller, and 2 others
·
Mar 28
Read full story

I set the video to Michael’s composition “Mosquito’s Last Meal,” which I’d played prior to delivering his eulogy on September 6, 2024.

May this video and solstice blessing remind you to cherish your beloveds … before they fall into the air.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Share

