As a result of hosting the CJ Hopkins events at the end of September, I made several life-changing connections (details TK in upcoming articles) that have led to substantially greater community involvement and the kind of real-life, face-to-face, heart-healing conversations I was hoping those events would spark.

I was also invited to give several presentations and poetry readings in community settings. One such opportunity involved selecting a work of art in The Talent Gallery’s latest exhibit, writing an ekphrastic poem about it, and participating in their popular Arts & Words Ekphrastic Event on December 7, 2025.

An artists collective cofounded by dear friends of mine, The Talent Gallery rose from the ashes of the September 2020 Almeda Fire, which razed the Oregon towns of Talent and Phoenix. It is a story of resilience and a testament to the resurrecting power of art.

Dave Leibowitz’s Who are we Who we are #5 is the artwork that spoke to me, inspiring the following poem. As the poem unfurled itself, it beckoned the allusion to a long-running historical atrocity I recently learned about during conversations with my cherished friend, collaborator, and peace-wager Vera Sharav.

Who are we Who we are #5

Artwork by Dave Leibowitz

Poem by Margaret Anna Alice

Your sepia-blue stare

time-travels oceans

to reach mine,

ordaining a witness.

Half-young, half-old,

you age downward,

earnestness pouring

into wisdom

with the gravity

of a waterfall.

You want to tell me something.

Something no one knows.

Something about you.

Something about your people.

You are the secret born

of a forbidden tryst,

the blossomed seed

of a Birmingham lad

and a Bangalorean lass.

Presentists would

expose the negative

as colonizer and colonized,

oppressor and oppressed,

but really, they were both

tender victims of Empire.

Poverty chose his vocation,

just as it chose her caste.

Uniform and sari shed,

they were simply two humans

whose hearts beat out a tala,

drumming the song

that became you.

Your father returned

to his isle before you

could remember him,

but he tucked pounds

into his letters

so your shunned mum

could rear you

as a gentleman,

nourishing you

while neighbors

perished.

You carried your heritage with dignity,

even as you learned your father’s Crown

ruled through starvation,

enslaved through desperation.

Now that you are beyond history,

you can see the 1.8 billion quietly

slaughtered over two centuries

by the ink of a fountain pen,

the tick of a telegram.

You understand the biennial famines calendared

to force residents to choose “relief,”

relinquishing caste privileges for deprivation wages

building railroads and digging irrigation ditches.

You know Britannia ravaged Bharat Mata until 1947,

but you wonder why nobody else knows.

You wonder why the nation responsible

for the gravest holocaust in history

is still viewed as “The Good Guy,”

why the Butcher of Bengal is revered

while his German counterpart is reviled.

You want to right the record.

You want to speak for the silenced.

You want to typeset their hidden history.

But you, too, are now voiceless dust.

All that remains is your convicting gaze,

piercing time through a stained print

resurrected by an American artist

asking, telling

Who

are

we

Who

we

are

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

