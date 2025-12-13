Ekphrastic Poem: Who are we Who we are #5
Poem Written in Response to Dave Leibowitz’s “Who are we Who we are #5”
As a result of hosting the CJ Hopkins events at the end of September, I made several life-changing connections (details TK in upcoming articles) that have led to substantially greater community involvement and the kind of real-life, face-to-face, heart-healing conversations I was hoping those events would spark.
I was also invited to give several presentations and poetry readings in community settings. One such opportunity involved selecting a work of art in The Talent Gallery’s latest exhibit, writing an ekphrastic1 poem about it, and participating in their popular Arts & Words Ekphrastic Event on December 7, 2025.
An artists collective cofounded by dear friends of mine, The Talent Gallery rose from the ashes of the September 2020 Almeda Fire, which razed the Oregon towns of Talent and Phoenix. It is a story of resilience and a testament to the resurrecting power of art.
Dave Leibowitz’s Who are we Who we are #5 is the artwork that spoke to me, inspiring the following poem. As the poem unfurled itself, it beckoned the allusion to a long-running historical atrocity I recently learned about during conversations with my cherished friend, collaborator, and peace-wager Vera Sharav.
Who are we Who we are #5
Artwork by Dave Leibowitz
Poem by Margaret Anna Alice
Your sepia-blue stare
time-travels oceans
to reach mine,
ordaining a witness.
Half-young, half-old,
you age downward,
earnestness pouring
into wisdom
with the gravity
of a waterfall.
You want to tell me something.
Something no one knows.
Something about you.
Something about your people.
You are the secret born
of a forbidden tryst,
the blossomed seed
of a Birmingham lad
and a Bangalorean lass.
Presentists would
expose the negative
as colonizer and colonized,
oppressor and oppressed,
but really, they were both
tender victims of Empire.
Poverty chose his vocation,
just as it chose her caste.
Uniform and sari shed,
they were simply two humans
whose hearts beat out a tala,
drumming the song
that became you.
Your father returned
to his isle before you
could remember him,
but he tucked pounds
into his letters
so your shunned mum
could rear you
as a gentleman,
nourishing you
while neighbors
perished.
You carried your heritage with dignity,
even as you learned your father’s Crown
ruled through starvation,
enslaved through desperation.
Now that you are beyond history,
you can see the 1.8 billion quietly
slaughtered over two centuries
by the ink of a fountain pen,
the tick of a telegram.
You understand the biennial famines calendared
to force residents to choose “relief,”
relinquishing caste privileges for deprivation wages
building railroads and digging irrigation ditches.
You know Britannia ravaged Bharat Mata until 1947,
but you wonder why nobody else knows.
You wonder why the nation responsible
for the gravest holocaust in history
is still viewed as “The Good Guy,”
why the Butcher of Bengal is revered
while his German counterpart is reviled.
You want to right the record.
You want to speak for the silenced.
You want to typeset their hidden history.
But you, too, are now voiceless dust.
All that remains is your convicting gaze,
piercing time through a stained print
resurrected by an American artist
asking, telling
Who
are
we
Who
we
are
© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
The Poetry Foundation describes an ekphrastic poem as:
“a vivid description of a scene or, more commonly, a work of art. Through the imaginative act of narrating and reflecting on the ‘action’ of a painting or sculpture, the poet may amplify and expand its meaning.”
