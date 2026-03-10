I recently had the joy of sitting down for coffee with the fourteen-year-old daughter of a dear longtime friend. I’d heard about her badass bravery from her dad and step-mom a while back and had proposed we do a Dissident Dialogue (past exchanges include luminaries CJ Hopkins, Meredith Miller, and Naomi Wolf).

I knew she was an independent-minded critical thinker, but I didn’t know until we met what an astonishingly brilliant, resilient, and wise Apocaloptimist she is. I was so impressed, I offered to mentor her, and I look forward to nurturing her creativity, cognitive skills, and enormous potential.

At the beginning of our meeting, I gave her a copy of Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations, which she’d never heard of—although I soon discovered she is a natural Stoic. I later sent a copy to her dad and step-mom in the hopes that they will discuss it around the dinner table.

Originally, our meeting was intended to be a casual conversation so we could get to know each other before doing a written exchange for her Dissident Dialogue. A few minutes into our conversation, however, my jaw fell to the floor as she reeled off one profound insight after another. I suggested we record our conversation and use the transcript for her Dissident Dialogue instead of doing a written exchange. More articulate than most adults I know, she rose to the challenge magnificently.

After our meeting, I sent her The Complete Wreck (the full set of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events), writing in the gift note:

I would have LOVED this series if it had been available when I was your age and think you will appreciate it as a fellow bibliophile with an interest in problem-solving and mysteries.

Given her age, she and her parents chose to keep her identity obscured. She said I could pick her pseudonym. The first one that came to mind is Violet Baudelaire, the plucky elder heroine in A Series of Unfortunate Events. Synchronistically, I later discovered Violet is exactly fourteen years old at the outset of the series.

She had also asked me to recommend a book to expand her vocabulary. Later, I just happened to be looking up two of my old favorite grammar books (The Deluxe Transitive Vampire: The Ultimate Handbook of Grammar for the Innocent, the Eager, & the Doomed and The New Well-Tempered Sentence: A Punctuation Handbook for the Innocent, the Eager, & the Doomed – An Essential and Friendly Guide to Grammar) by Karen Elizabeth Gordon and came across The Disheveled Dictionary: A Curious Caper Through Our Sumptuous Lexicon, which I immediately ordered for both of us.

After our conversation, her dad texted me:

I feel so fortunate to have a friend like you spending time with [Violet]. It seems you guys had a great time.

I replied:

Oh my goodness, it was my honor. When I got home, I texted [a friend], “OMG, I absolutely love her. She is a badass dissident Apocaloptimistic Stoic—unbelievably insightful, well-read, brilliant, and articulate. I felt like I was talking to my younger self, only she’s even more awake than I was at that age, partly because the COVID tyranny prompted her to dig deeper at an early age as she was in third grade when it started.”

I hope you will find our conversation as inspiring and uplifting as I did and that it will give you hope for younger generations at a time when the future is looking so bleak.

MAA:

I want to capture what you already said before we talk a little bit more because I felt like you had such great insights.

Why don’t you start by telling me about your experience in 2020, when the COVID rules started happening, and how you responded to that?

VB:

At first, I was just angry because of the more constricting rules that society was putting onto everybody. With the masks especially, it felt like I couldn’t breathe.

If there was a word to describe how I felt during that entire time, it was suffocated, especially with the isolation. I was alone in my room most of the time, and we had online school, but that wasn’t really being social with anybody. That wasn’t interaction. That was just looking to a screen for your comfort. And so I stopped doing it.

If there was a word to describe how I felt during that entire time, it was suffocated.

I didn’t tell my parents that I stopped doing online school. At my grandma’s house, I saw this trailer for Spider-Man, so I tried to find it on my Chromebook, and I did. So I would just watch it while I was supposed to be doing online school in my room. I was just enjoying myself instead of sitting there doing nothing because I wasn’t able to focus on what the people were saying [during online school]. I wasn’t maintaining anything in my head of the lessons at all. Eventually, my parents figured it out, and they hired a tutor so I could actually learn things. I feel like that’s one of the reasons why I am actually more, I forget the word … smart. (both laugh)

MAA:

You’re not as delayed as some of the other—

VB:

Not as delayed. And with the masks, it felt restricting, so I wouldn’t wear them. Because I thought, “Why would you breathe in your own germs to prevent somebody from breathing in yours?” It doesn’t make sense. You breathe in your own germs, and I feel like you would still get a little bit of other germs, and you would have to reuse the masks or toss them away, and it just created a lot of waste.

Why would you breathe in your own germs to prevent somebody from breathing in yours?

The time period was very wasteful, and we wasted a lot of time and resources, especially with the whole shopping thing where everybody took the toilet paper. I found that really absurd because shouldn’t we have enough of that? We don’t need to hoard it. It’s not like we’re going to die. And it just felt like we couldn’t get out anywhere, and we couldn’t interact with people.

So it wasn’t a nice time. It was just isolation, and that was it. And nobody was speaking out against it. They were being cowards. They weren’t saying anything. And even the people who did, the people would just shut them down because they wanted to conform so they wouldn’t get in trouble.

Nobody was speaking out against it. They were being cowards.

And then they were talking about all this medicine that was helpful. Like the vaccine, I kind of thought that was a hoax. I felt like it was bad for people, and I heard of people who were dying from it, so I didn’t want it.

And oh, the COVID tests. I wouldn’t want to stick something up my nose. If I’m sick, I’m sick. I can stay inside the house, but I don’t need to take a COVID test and shove a Q-Tip up my ear, I mean up my nose (both laugh).… It just felt like it was reaching into your brain. I never took a COVID test, and I never took a vaccine, and I never wore my mask. And if I did wear my mask, it would be right under my nose.

MAA:

You little dissident. I love that.

VB:

But most people, they were just conforming, and they were being cowards, and I thought that just wasn’t right. And there was two ways to go. You could be a coward and you could follow the rules of society and what it gave you, even if it wasn’t right or if it felt like it wasn’t good—or you could speak out against it and actually try to do something. I felt like many people, they couldn’t decide and they didn’t want to have to decide, so they just went with it, and it made them society’s little puppets. Because now they don’t have their own opinions anymore. They have other people’s opinions.

Many people, they couldn’t decide and they didn’t want to have to decide, so they just went with it, and it made them society’s little puppets.

MAA:

Oh my gosh. You’re so brilliant.

I asked this earlier, but since we’re recording now, I want to ask again, What do you think it is that made you able to see through the nonsense in a way that so many other people couldn’t—both see through it and have the courage to stand up to it?

VB:

I feel like I’ve always been sort of disobedient. I can’t really find the word …

MAA:

Anti-authoritarian.

VB:

Yes.

MAA:

Me, too!

VB:

I have never liked the feeling of somebody being able to tell me what to do—because they’re not me, and they can’t control me if they aren’t me. And, of course, I will listen to people’s opinions and I will take them in, but if it doesn’t feel right with my moral compass, I’m not going to go with it. Because if it’s wrong, then I’m not going to do something that’s not right.

If it doesn’t feel right with my moral compass, I’m not going to go with it.

When I realized it was just all the people being alone and isolated, I was alone, and my parents had to work, and they were really busy, so I had to entertain myself. And I was like, “Well, this is stupid. I shouldn’t have to entertain myself. I should be able to go out and hang out with my friends. I should be able to hang out with people. I should be able to go run in a park and have fun with my friends. I should be able to just do all this stuff.” But I wasn’t able to do that, so I was angry at the people who were making these rules.

MAA:

And really, your childhood was being stripped away from you, and that causes psychological trauma. You mentioned your interest in psychology. Did that partly stem from this experience?

VB:

I suppose it did. I always liked watching shows about psychology like detective ones where they go deep into the serial killer’s mind. I guess that just sort of helped me. I also like mystery books. My mom got me into this series The Cat Who, and it’s about this detective. It’s not about the cat, but the cat does help a little bit. And I really liked the series. I can’t really remember them because I read them during that time period, but they were really fun. And then my neighbor, she recommended the Flavia de Luce series, which is about this young girl who really likes chemistry, but she solves this murder. It’s more Britishy, and at first, I couldn’t really understand much of it, but then my lexile grew higher, so I really started enjoying it.

MAA:

Have you read Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events?

VB:

I don’t think I have, but is there a movie based off of it?

MAA:

There is. I haven’t seen the movie. Read the books, though.

VB:

I will. I prefer the books over movies most of the time, but I always like to see the movies. I have seen the movie of it, though.

MAA:

The series is wonderful, especially for someone who loves reading and mystery-solving and cats—actually, I don’t know if there are cats in there. Cooking, lots of different things in there that I think you’d love.

So when you were in school noticing these rules, how did your peers respond themselves, and how did they respond to you being a dissident?

VB:

Before the whole thing or after?

MAA:

During—when they started making people wear masks and things like that.

VB:

I wasn’t really around many people because I was always in the house, which was unfortunate. I did hear my parents talking about it, and they said it was stupid. They didn’t agree with it at all. Neither did my tutor. I sort of just developed that mindset because I was like, “Oh, this opinion is interesting.” So I figured out more about it, and I was like, “Oh, this is kind of—no!” … When I did go to school after quarantine, most of my peers, they didn’t like the masks, but some of them were just like—

MAA:

Just going along with it.

VB:

Yeah. And there was this one girl who kept wearing a mask even after they were removed. (I didn’t go to school until they took off the mask rule. I wouldn’t go to school with the mask on. I probably would’ve gotten so many referrals for not wearing them.) Even after quarantine, she wore the masks throughout the years, and I only saw her face once, which was sad. I think she was pretty insecure about herself.

Even after quarantine, she wore the masks throughout the years, and I only saw her face once, which was sad.

MAA:

That goes back to the psychological trauma, and who knows if she and others are going to have long-term effects from that?

VB:

And I bet it made a lot of people germaphobic and scared, too.

MAA:

Yes, exactly, like OCD—

VB:

They’re being like, “Oh my goodness!”

And I have OCD, but not germ OCD. It’s just like, “Oh, this is here. I need to adjust it.”

MAA:

You’re a perfectionist. I definitely relate to that.

That goes back to what we were saying earlier about all these policies being about disconnecting people, isolating them, making them fear other people. You were talking a little bit about the effects of that and how it makes you maybe doubt yourself or your thoughts. Can you say a little bit about what you said earlier about that?

VB:

I feel like when you’re isolated and people are, they’re making me afraid of something. They’re like, “This is bad. This is gonna to kill you.” You’re like, “Oh, if I do something wrong, I might mess it up, I might die, I might be afraid.” So you will try to conform so you don’t get in trouble, so you don’t do something wrong, and that forms a sense of doubt, “Am I doing this right? Am I following correctly?” But the doubt you’re feeling, it’s just a reflection of other people’s doubt, and it’s not really your own.

The doubt you’re feeling, it’s just a reflection of other people’s doubt, and it’s not really your own.

MAA:

Yeah, exactly. You have a very clear sense of yourself, I think, that a lot of people at your age don’t, and I wonder why you are different.

VB:

Me, too! (both laugh)

I’ve always been introverted, and I’ve always been observant—not bragging or anything, it’s just how I’ve been. I always take in both sides. I don’t want to take something at face value because if you’re looking at something just as you see it and you don’t dive into why it is, then it’s not going to give you the full truth, and you’re not going to really understand it. So when you try to understand things more and you act on those impulses—I guess I’ve always been impulsive. If I want to do something, I’m going to—I can’t not.

MAA:

You follow your own inner truth. What’s especially impressive is you talked about evaluating both sides and not just taking something at somebody’s word, even if you trust them or you respect them, but you go in and you do the research and the work yourself to determine what conclusion you arrive at.

VB:

Yeah, I feel like especially these days with politics, a lot of people are spreading misinformation or they’re just spreading something. So if you just listen to somebody, you can hear a story. And if you base it off of who you like more. If you’re like, “Oh, I like you, I’m going to think your opinion is correct.” If my dad tells me something, I’m like, “I don’t believe you. I don’t trust you. No offense to you, of course, but I’m going to look it up for myself.” And I do base things mostly off of logic because if you base it off of emotion, it’s not right. But I do take emotion in sometimes. Like if people are dying and there’s somebody responsible for it, I’m like, “Okay, is this person innocent? Did they do something wrong? Is this person threatened by them because they were doing something weird?” So I take in those sides, and I’m like, “Okay, this is wrong. This person was killed for this reason, or this person committed this crime for this reason.”

It’s like what’s-his-name. What was that one story about the guy who stole from the rich? I forget.

MAA:

Oh, Robinhood?

VB:

It’s like Robinhood. People thought he was bad because he was doing all the—I never really read the story, but I got the gist of it. That’s sort of how I think. If there’s a reason, then it could be wrong, or it could be right, or it could be sort of in the middle.

MAA:

There’s the law, and then there’s the moral code. And sometimes the law contravenes your moral code, and you have to—

VB:

Sometimes you have to go against—even if there are consequences, because you need to help people or you need to help yourself.

MAA:

Yes, exactly. Kind of interesting what you were saying about emotion because one of the things I noticed in particular with COVID, but also with the larger political climate, is a lot of people’s empathy is being weaponized to guilt-trip them into doing things for “the public health” or because of some presented victim, and it’s emotionally manipulating people to do things against their conscience. Have you thought about that at all in terms of if you noticed that in other people?

VB:

Yeah, I have noticed that. Most people who are really caring and compassionate towards people. People will be like, “Oh, this whole group is being murdered, or this whole group is being stolen from by this section of these politicians or this government, so we need to stand up against that government.” But in reality, sometimes that’s not really how it is. Or it’s like, “The government is giving to these evil people,” but you need to see the story. I like to read informational articles and also noninformational ones, but there’s a bunch—I go more to the logos side instead of pathos. We’re learning about that in pre-AP English now. For me, I choose logos. I don’t like pathos or ethos because I don’t take somebody’s authority as them being right. If they’re a professional dentist and they recommend this, okay, sure. But if it’s a politician, why am I supposed to believe you if you’re just this high person? And then emotional, “Oh, these poor kids are dying.” Why are they dying? What’s contributing to that? Who’s contributing to that? And how can we stop it? It’s not about making us feel bad for them. What can we do to help them?

MAA:

Yes, yes. Oh, I love that.

(The coffeeshop where we were talking closed, so we walked to a nearby cemetery and resumed our conversation at a picnic table there.)

We were talking about weaponization of empathy and logic versus emotion. Have you ever done a Myers-Briggs or Enneagram test?

VB:

Yeah, I’m an INTP.

MAA:

I knew it. (both laugh)

VB:

What are you?

MAA:

INTJ. But my thinking and feeling are very closely balanced with just a little tip more toward thinking.

VB:

I haven’t really done too much research on the other ones because I was mainly focused on mine because I’m like, “Oh, this is my favorite one now.” But I definitely have favorites.

MAA:

Have you always been a reader?

VB:

Yes. When I was little, I would read until midnight. I would pick up a book, and I’d start reading. I’d be like, “One more chapter.” And then I’d read five chapters more.

MAA:

I bet that is another thing that contributed to your more analytical mind and your ability to have balance and see through the narratives.

VB:

Yeah. I was reading big chapter books when I was in third, fourth grade, because it was one of my favorite things. I loved reading, and I always loved the stories. I did more fantasy and mystery.

MAA:

Have you thought about writing?

VB:

Yeah. When I was little, I did start writing, and then I quit it because it didn’t make sense at all. The story was just little weird ramblings. And then I started writing again because I was in a Creative Writing class last semester. And we had to do many stories.… We had to do a character sketch where we made a character with their emotions.

I’m a big procrastinator, but it’s a weird procrastination because I don’t do it because I don’t want to do it. I do it because I want it to be perfect, and I can’t write until it’s perfect.

MAA:

I have that same problem. The perfectionism and procrastination definitely go together.

VB:

They go together. So I will think about it, and I’ll brainstorm for like forever, and then I’ll write it in a day. And that’s what I do.

MAA:

Oh my gosh. We are so alike.

VB:

Yeah. And sometimes I just write when I’m angry at something. One time I got food poisoning because of the school. So I was like, “I’m going to write an essay about this.” So I wrote about Sodexo and their horrible food because they have stuff with E. coli, salmonella, and norovirus. And their workers are underpaid and overworked, and they’re just everywhere and it’s horrible. And they’re giving kids poison basically. I still eat it, but what can I do?

MAA:

What did you do with that letter?

VB:

I revised it and then I believe I have it up—it’s on my dad’s tablet. If you want to read it, he can probably send it to you.

MAA:

I would love to.

VB:

It took me a day to write, and then a week later, I went through and edited it.

MAA:

I was doing a letter series, particularly during COVID, but just whenever something political or whatever made me angry, that’s where a lot of my inspiration comes from.

VB:

When something inspires me or makes me angry or just invokes some sort of strong emotion, that’s when I want to write about it or learn more about it.

MAA:

You would be a great Substack blogger if you thought about doing something like that because that’s the sort of thing people would love to read.

VB:

I don’t really do social media, but—

MAA:

That’s good.

VB:

I have Pinterest.

MAA:

This is something that’s come out in terms of the research, younger brains as they’re developing, the whole social media vortex and the dopamine hits can damage the attention span and have all kinds of emotional and psychological impacts. So it’s good that you’re not spending a lot of time on social media.

But Substack I feel like is different because it’s really more—at least it started out this way, it’s kind of becoming a little more social media–like now—but really it was a place designed for writers to share good writing and connect with kindred spirits around the world. I started mine in April 2021, and it’s been such a wonderful experience. And I’ve met people, courageous, brilliant, wise people around the world that I never would have connected with otherwise. So I think it could be, under the right circumstances, a good opportunity for you to share your writing and start your path toward that if you want to do that.

VB:

Have you always been a writer?

MAA:

Yeah, I guess I could say that because I remember my mom told me I would write poetry as soon as I started being able to write. I just always loved reading and writing and didn’t necessarily think of myself as a writer until maybe like, I don’t know, maybe around eighth—probably around your age—I started thinking of myself as that and really focused on my writing.

VB:

In Creative Writing, we had to do another assignment where—I think it was a character sketch. It was a three-page story. I got very engrossed in it because I spent a while, and I was thinking of characters. For me, before I make a character, usually, I just play a song in my head, or I just go through my day, and then their vibe will pop up in my mind, which is weird, but that’s sort of how it is. Then I’ll form how they look before I form how they act.

MAA:

Interesting.

VB:

I’ll do that, and then I’ll like base it off of them, but it turned into a detective sort of story, and I’m still thinking of finishing it because I had to cut it off.…

MAA:

Wow, interesting. In terms of going back to the COVID stuff, as things progressed and started becoming a little less totalitarian, did you see, as you were interacting with your peers, did you see more people starting to realize that what had happened before was a lie, or were most people still just going along and not really reflecting on what happened?

VB:

I feel like they just sort of tossed it aside like, “Oh, it happened.” And they didn’t really reflect mostly on it. There were some people, they didn’t really reflect on it, but I could tell how it affected them. I have friends who don’t have their own personalities. They just base it off of other people. They’ll hang out with them, and you’ll see them and you’ll ask them a question and they’ll be like, “Well, you decide.” You give them a choice, and they can’t choose because they don’t know how.

I have friends who don’t have their own personalities. They just base it off of other people.

MAA:

Why do you think that is?

VB:

I feel like it’s because that’s how their childhood was. They didn’t get to choose for themselves because they were forced to do all these things, and now they are a slave to society.

They didn’t get to choose for themselves because they were forced to do all these things, and now they are a slave to society.

MAA:

Wow. So in a way—and are you referring to COVID measures specifically or just in general, the types of things—

VB:

Just in general, but mostly COVID because that was a major event. It was like one—three years, two to three years. I can’t really remember the specific time.

MAA:

Well, 2020 to—depends on what timeframe you’re using—but 2023, 2024, they started acting like it was, “Oh, it’s over now. Forget about all those things we did to you and just go back to normal.”

VB:

Yeah. They just tossed it aside like it didn’t happen, which is what a lot of people do instead of actually trying to make sure that society is okay.

MAA:

Yes, and that it doesn’t happen again. And that’s my fear is that when people don’t reflect on it and realize what occurred, they’re just going to fall for the next narrative, whatever manipulation happens.

VB:

That’s why history is good, like learning about the Holocaust and stuff. But I feel like the world, since we disregarded this event, they’re disregarding other events that happen, too. And I feel like that’s very dangerous because that’s putting this country and the whole world, to be frank, in this state where, “Oh, the past doesn’t matter, and we don’t need to take into account, we’re doing it differently this time,” but they’re not really.... And kids nowadays, they’re not really learning as much in school because they didn’t know how to learn because they were online.

And they’re not knowing how to learn and they’re not learning how to learn, so they’re not able to learn anything. If they’re not able to learn anything, then they’re not going to be able to reflect on the past to be better with the future.

I like reflecting on the past, but I think you just need to understand one main thing, like, “You can’t do genocide, you can’t do this.”

MAA:

Exactly!

VB:

But you don’t have to go into all these stories unless you’re really interested in it. I feel like you just need to learn the basics of it, and you make sure you remember it, and then you move on from that story. Because I’ve learned about the Holocaust three times in different grades. I don’t think in third grade. I think we heard about it in third grade, but we definitely learned about it in fifth grade, and then we definitely learned about it in eighth grade, and now I’m learning about it again in ninth grade, and, to me, it’s getting a little bit tiring.

I want to learn about other genocides, other bad problems that happened and see how they’re similar because we recently did—we have to compare another genocide to the Holocaust. Normally, I just choose the name that looks most interesting to me, so I chose the Yazidi genocide. I didn’t learn too much about it, but we had to draw and then we had to write the similarities and differences. They were more out there about it—instead of like being like, “This is okay. These people are bad,” they were more outward like, “We’re just going to kill these people.”

MAA:

Wow. I can’t believe I don’t know about that! I want to learn about this from you!

VB:

I like to choose ones that are more not known. Because if you learn about things that are known, you’re going to cast aside the things that are smaller and less significant, but they are still significant because they happened. If something happened and it killed people, it’s significant—or it did wrong to people. Killing people isn’t always the worst crime you can do.

Killing people isn’t always the worst crime you can do.

MAA:

Wow, that’s so profound. Do you know my poem Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice?

I start out by talking about how the Armenian genocide was not a mistake, Holodomor was not a mistake. I go through these different genocides and then say, neither was the Great Democide of the 2020s. That was not a mistake.

VB:

It was a choice.

MAA:

Yeah, exactly. These are based on intentional collusion on the part of all these different parties. And I go through that specifically in reference to COVID. What do you think about that concept of—because some people want to say mistakes were made?

VB:

That’s not true. You can’t just excuse yourself for killing people or doing wrong to people or forcing them to be in isolation. That wasn’t a mistake. You chose to do that. You didn’t take into account what the people wanted. You chose that.

You can’t just excuse yourself for killing people or doing wrong to people or forcing them to be in isolation. That wasn’t a mistake. You chose to do that.

It’s like when you’re animating something, you have to make the choices in animation. Or when you’re filming something, you have to choose the set. Everything is chosen, and you don’t just like accidentally toss your hat into the scene and be like, “Oh, the hat’s on the table now.” It’s a direct choice. The posters on the wall, the characters—it’s a direct choice, and it was written, and it was chosen. You can’t just say, “Oh, that was a mistake. We didn’t mean to put that there. That wasn’t part of the story. It didn’t happen.” If you put something there, if you do something, it’s not a mistake. It’s a choice.

If you put something there, if you do something, it’s not a mistake. It’s a choice.

MAA:

(applauding)

VB:

Loud applause! (both laugh)

MAA:

That actually made me think of—I don’t know if you know Mike Yeadon, but he is a former chief scientist at Pfizer. He left in 2012, so he didn’t have anything to do with the later stuff, but he understands how pharmaceutical products are formulated. Specifically in reference to the COVID vaccines, he was saying these ingredients, these things that are in there, every single molecule, they are aware of what goes in there, and they are aware of the consequences and the potential dangers. So he says the COVID vaccines were lethal by design. They had to put things in there that they knew would be causing deaths and injuries. So that ties in with exactly what we were just saying.

VB:

It’s unfortunate how people are just okay with killing people.

It’s unfortunate how people are just okay with killing people.

MAA:

Yeah, exactly!

VB:

Like, “Are you serious?!” (both laugh)

MAA:

Why do you think that is? Is it denial?

VB:

They want to be elevated, and they want others to go to them for their problems. They’re like, “I made this medicine. Take it because I have done good for you, and this will do good for you and this will save you.”

They do it off of lies. That’s another thing now. People lie to you—everywhere. Where you go in school, anywhere, on the Internet, politicians—they all lie to you, and they don’t tell you the full truth. For me, not telling the full truth is also a lie.

They all lie to you, and they don’t tell you the full truth. For me, not telling the full truth is also a lie.

MAA:

Yes!

VB:

If you’re not going to tell me everything you’re going to do—like if the country is going to do a big thing, like start a war with another country, and you’re like, “Oh, we’re just talking to them. We’re formulating this. We’re seeing if we’re going to do a war,” but they’ve already decided it, then that’s not okay. That’s a lie. You just lied to your country, and now we have no trust. And now how are we supposed to trust our government and the people running this country when they’re lying to us?

How are we supposed to trust our government and the people running this country when they’re lying to us?

MAA:

Yeah, exactly.

VB:

They think because they’re in a position of power that they get to decide everything for us.

They think because they’re in a position of power that they get to decide everything for us.

MAA:

Good for you for seeing through that. I think that’s one of the most important lessons that I wish more people could learn is not to trust the government, not to trust corporations, not to trust the media, and to do your own diligent research and make a determination for yourself.

When you do research, what’s the process you go through in terms of vetting information?

VB:

Wow, it’s really random. I look through trusted news sources, the big ones, and then I look through more local ones. You have to do a mix, and then you see which one is more there, and you see which one considers more options. If there’s one that considers both sides of the story, most likely that one will be more accurate than one that just says, “Oh, this is bad. This is bad. This sucks. This sucks.” If they don’t give a counterargument, then they’re probably just trying to force their opinion onto you.

MAA:

You seem to be distinguishing between propaganda, which is emotionally manipulative and opinion-based, versus the more unbiased sources that are giving supporting evidence for their particular conclusions.

VB:

When I look for evidence, I look for the logos. I think that’s the right way to say it, but that’s what I look for. I don’t look for the other two. You have to look for the ones that are real, like logic. Numbers aren’t my favorite thing. It’s hard to keep up with, but I like when the numbers are there. Like, “Show me how many people have done this. Show me how many of these have been sold. Show me what’s going on where exactly.” If you show me the hard evidence, then I will be more likely to take it into account. And then especially if you look at two sources and the numbers align, then it’s going to be more—

MAA:

Yeah. It sounds like you’re doing exactly what people with media literacy do. Especially younger generations, we’re not only having mathematical illiteracy and real illiteracy in terms of people don’t read anymore, but they also aren’t able to discern between sources that should be—I don’t want to say trusted, because really—

VB:

Nothing is trusted.

MAA:

Exactly. You need to be able to vet information.

VB:

What I mean by trusted, I forget what they’re called, but they’re not the news sources. You look for not .com but .org or dot-something. You have to look for the specific ones because—or .edu because that’s research going on actively, and most of those are more logic-based.

MAA:

Right. And you are digging in. You’re not saying, “Oh, just because this person is an authority, I’m going to trust them.” Unfortunately, a lot of people are just intellectually lazy, and they don’t make that extra effort.

VB:

I feel like that’s just because their childhood or a portion of their life, it doesn’t necessarily have be their childhood, it’s just rooted in laziness. Like, “Oh, I’ll do the dishes tomorrow.” They procrastinate. And procrastination is all right to a certain extent, but if it’s affecting your daily life and how you do things, then of course you’re going to be intellectually—

MAA:

Lazy, exactly. And it is important to develop that kind of internal discipline early on. I don’t know if you know the Marshmallow Test, but it was I think done in the seventies, and they took four-year-olds, and they put them in a room with a marshmallow in front of them, and they said, “You can either eat this now, or you can wait ten minutes and not eat it and come back and you’ll get a second one.” Well, they followed up on the kids in this experiment a decade or more later, and they found that the kids who didn’t have impulse control and ate the marshmallow right away were the ones who got into trouble in terms of crime, dropping out of school, not really being successful in life, whereas the kids who had the discipline to be able to wait and think into the future and forecast what the result would be and they got their two marshmallows, those were the ones who were able to have the life skills to succeed later on.

VB:

For me, if I was in that experiment, I would probably wait because I can wait for ten minutes. Did they have anything in the room, or did they just have to sit there?

MAA:

They just had to sit there, so they filmed the kids fidgeting and trying to restrain themselves.

VB:

If I were in the room, I would probably put the marshmallow somewhere else.

MAA:

That’s brilliant.

VB:

I would put it in a place where I couldn’t reach, like if there was a ceiling light. Or I’d play with the marshmallow or something. But sometimes people think into the future, and they’re like, “I want the marshmallow now, and I want to leave.” But for me, I wouldn’t just take the marshmallow because I wanted it, I would consider, but then I would take the marshmallow or not. It just depends on how I was feeling.

MAA:

But you would do it for a rational reason.

VB:

Yeah.

MAA:

That’s so interesting. What do you think we can do to help other kids your age be as an astute and observant as you are?

VB:

That’s a difficult one. Well, I don’t want to say take their screens away because I have a screen, and I’m still astute, and obviously, if I’m able to function with a screen, then that’s not the problem. I feel like it’s what they’re doing on the screens is a problem. I don’t have social media, but at the same time, if I had social media, I wouldn’t use it for social media. If I had TikTok, I would just use it to scroll. I would never post. And when I scroll, I don’t scroll for hours and hours and hours. I just am like, “Oh, that’s interesting. Oh, that’s interesting.” It’s like, if I’ve had a hard day and I want some time to relax, I would scroll. But I feel like the kids who post stuff online that isn’t educational and it’s just about their day or with their friends and they’re taking selfies with each other, that’s a problem. But at the same time, they don’t need their screens to have fun, but also, it’s their freedom, and I don’t want to take that away from them. Because I know that I would be pretty angry. Because I have problems with authority, and if somebody tried to take my phone, I’d be like, “Excuse you, I can handle myself.” And it’s not because I want to be difficult, it’s just—you should trust me.

MAA:

I would have such a difficult dilemma if I were a parent because I would absolutely want to empower my child to be free and independent, have self-discipline, and I would trust them. But there are so many kids who don’t have those innate principles and that moral discipline that you have. And part of the challenge is there’s research coming out showing how scrolling on TikTok—

VB:

With the dopamine.

MAA:

Yeah, exactly. And it’s shortening people’s attention spans to six seconds. And so it’s like neurologically, when children are developing, their brains are being morphed by this. But I would not—I say this not having kids myself, but I wouldn’t be comfortable saying, “No, no,” but I would want to work with my child to say—

VB:

I want to develop trust.

MAA:

Yeah, exactly. “You understand why this is a concern?” I would tell them the reasons and then empower them to do the right thing themselves.

VB:

I hate the “Because I say so.”

MAA:

Exactly.

VB:

If you’re just like, “Here, give this to me because you should trust me. I’m your authority figure.”

I hate when they’re like, “Oh, this isn’t your choice. You don’t get to make choices.” When people say that to me, it makes me think they don’t care about me, they don’t trust me, so I can’t trust them.

If they’re going to tell me, “Oh, you’re not old enough to decide that yet,” or “Me and your mom, we have this decision made for you, and you’re going to stick to that,” and they don’t even let the kid—

MAA:

Yeah, you need to be consulted.

VB:

You have to give them room to express themselves. Because if nobody can express themselves at a young age such as that, they’re not going to be able to do that in the real world. And that’s also going to take away from their opinions, and they’re going to—we’re not supposed to be teaching them that. We teach them boundaries, respect, and trust. We don’t teach them, “Listen to me because I say so.”

We teach them boundaries, respect, and trust. We don’t teach them, “Listen to me because I say so.”

MAA:

Exactly.

VB:

I feel like they could be like—okay, they won’t take their phone because they can lock their phones now. So I’d be like, “Lock your phone until you read a book.” Just be like, “Read a book.” And then when they finish the book and they tell them about the book, then you unlock it. But at the same, just not lock the whole thing, but lock the social media. Be like, “You can have your social media if you read or if you go outside,” but that’s for the young kids. When you reach teenage years, then they can control themselves. They can control that.

I don’t think snooping through your phone is good, either. That’s not trust, and you have to build trust with them. And there’s many different ways to do that, and it’s difficult to explain in such a short period of time, but kids need to learn they can trust people and they can share things with others.… And hobbies.

MAA:

I don’t know if you know George Lakoff.

VB:

I don’t know many people. (both laugh)

MAA:

He’s kind of dubious in terms of—

VB:

I like that word.

MAA:

—his political machinations. But he has developed a model where he compared different parenting styles. The two main parenting styles he discussed were Nurturant Parent and Strict Father. The Nurturant Parent—and this is how my mom was—basically, you communicate with your child, you give them the rationale, you share why you would want them to do a certain thing, and then you encourage them to make their own decisions. You don’t say, “Just because I said so.”

Whereas the Strict Father is focused on discipline, even physical discipline, and basically says, “Do this because I said so. Don’t ask questions.” And I think a lot of our societal problems are because so much of authority is about that Strict Father model and the education system, and all of our social structures are about enforcing that obedient mindset and conformist mindset. That’s why it’s so rare to have someone like you who can actually see through that manipulation and think for yourself. I wish I could figure out how to make more, not just young people, but adults, be able to do that.

VB:

I wish I could figure out the specific root of why. Because I go back to my childhood, and I think. I remember a time when I was pretty insecure of myself, but that was when I was really young. I felt like the second I had my time to be alone and actually reflect on myself that I actually gained confidence. And that was self-confidence. It wasn’t confidence to put myself into the world. It was confidence to make my own decisions. It wasn’t like, “Oh, yeah, I’m going to be so extroverted.” It was like, “I’m going to make my decisions for myself and for my own opinions, no matter what they say.” I encourage other people to do that, too.

I’m going to make my decisions for myself and for my own opinions, no matter what they say.

MAA:

You tapped into something I think is important in that you had that time alone to reflect. And that’s different from the isolation like we were talking about earlier. This is voluntary. So many people are just always surrounded by—

VB:

Others, and their opinions.

MAA:

—other people, and they’re not even taking that time to have quiet reflection. And that’s when you form these deeper insights and opinions and your own core sense of values and yourself.

VB:

And for me, I also watched a lot of—I didn’t watch a lot of media actually when I was young. We watched media, and then we had this period where we didn’t have a TV, but it wasn’t because it was taken away. It’s just like it broke or something. But before that, when I had these—I have a thing with characters, I will go deep into the character—and so I learned their values, and I’m like, “They have cool values. I’m going to adopt that one.” So I would base myself off of characters. And then when I was alone, then I didn’t really have that. So I was like, “I’m going to be my own character.”

MAA:

Good job. I think that’s part of the problem is people don’t have that internal fortitude and that kind of wisdom to be able to separate themselves from the crowd. And a lot of that is cultivated by social media and media in general, as you were saying. People are just following whatever mold they are getting poured into without just saying, “Okay, I don’t want to be poured into a mold at all.”

Do you have any thoughts on education in terms of what would be good for schools to do to help make more independent thinkers?

VB:

More writing. When I write, I always write my rough draft on paper. I can’t stand writing out on the Chromebook. I like writing on—like if I’m going to make a book or something, I have to write on the thing, but if I’m trying to get my ideas out, I need to have it on paper.

So I think more paper things instead of online books. You need to give them books to read, things to write down. And give them hobbies, like art classes. I am a solitary creature, and I have been for most of my life because my parents were always working, and that was to pay the bills. So I would play by myself, and then I would ask them to play, and they’d be like, “Maybe later.” And I was like, “Oh, okay.” So I would go play by myself. And then when quarantine happened, I wasn’t so bad off. Because I was by myself, and then I had school, and then I was by myself, like summer periods and stuff. So I was sort of used to it, and it wasn’t a necessarily bad thing for me. I was kind of lonely a little bit. But now I really like being solitary. I will go up, and I’ll have fun with my family, and then, I’ll be like, “Goodbye.” It’ll be a split second, I’ll be like, “I need to go downstairs and read or draw.” I like drawing a lot. I’ll go downstairs, and I’ll draw.

Make them draw, make them write. If they’re bad at drawing, make them draw. Do things you’re bad at. If you’re bad at reading, make them read. Give them a children’s book, or give them a book they will not understand, and make them read all those complex words, and then set them back a little bit. Make them read complex words, and then make them not, and then go back and forth. And then their brain will be like, “Oh, more words!”

Make them draw, make them write. If they’re bad at drawing, make them draw. Do things you’re bad at.

You have to expose them to more words and more things. It may be bad to overdo it, but at the same time, you have to. You have to say, “Okay, I’m going to get you all this hobby stuff. Be creative.” And you be creative with them, especially at a young age, when curious, make them ask questions. Don’t let them be solitary. Make them ask questions. If they’re not able to ask questions, and they’re not able to do things that are hard, they’re not going to be able to do things at all.

MAA:

Questions are absolutely I think one of the most crucial things people need to learn to defend themselves against tyranny.

VB:

And especially young kids when they’re like, “Why?” And then you explain it, and they’re like, “Why, why, why?” Get them out of the why loop and say, ask me a better question instead. Sometimes they’re actually curious, but sometimes, they just want attention.

MAA:

That’s a good point.

VB:

So to distinguish it, say, “Why?” And they’d be like, “I don’t know.” And then you have to—

MAA:

Get them to go deeper.

VB:

Yeah! If you make them take things on surface level and not dive down deeper, it’ll be bad. If you just introduce them to looking around, it’s not going to make sense for them if they can’t see everything. And introduce them to shows, too. I feel like media is a good thing. Like TV shows, not the YouTube videos. Or you could do, there are informational ones about animals, stuff like that.

MAA:

Ones without an agenda.

VB:

Yeah, I think that’s a good thing for them. Give them a plot line and ask them questions about it: “Who’s your favorite character? Why are they your favorite character?” You have to ask them why so they’ll start asking you why. You just have to engage them more because if they’re not engaged, they’re not going to be able to do anything.

You have to ask them why so they’ll start asking you why.

And take them places! I feel like that’s a good thing. Schools need to do more field trips, more active things. And instead of just letting them run around on the field trips, take them to ScienceWorks, local field trips. Do a field trip every month, take a class to a field trip every month, and don’t do it based on who has the highest grade. Do it on who has the lowest grade. Take them to this place, and be like, “Since you’re not learning sitting at a desk for five hours, let’s have you learn walking around for two hours.” Get them to walk around and learn. Take them on a hike. I feel like that’s a good thing. Put them in nature.

At school, there’s the no-phone rule, which I feel like in school is fine. I feel like they should allow it at lunch, personally, because lunch, it’s their free time. Let them do what they want. They should be walking around, but if they want to do it, then it’s fine. But take them on walks, field trips. I feel like that should be what schools are doing now because kids are sitting in desks, and that’s negatively affecting their attention span, and it’s putting weight on my kidneys. What are we talking about? We don’t need that. It’s making them lazy. And then they’re just going to sit there, and then they’re going to go home and sit down on their couch. So you have to get them walking around, make the passing periods longer so they can walk, give them a break period, do the morning periods, lunch, a class, and then a walk one. Make them walk around.

I feel like movement is something we don’t have anymore. Because it was restricted. We couldn’t move. We couldn’t walk to a park. We couldn’t go to the gym. We couldn’t take a hike. So give them movement now while they can still have it. Otherwise, they’ll be put in an office all day.

MAA:

And that sets them up for a sedentary lifestyle, which leads to health problems and basically funds the medical-pharmaceutical complex.

VB:

Yeah. And I feel like classes should also have snacks or water. Instead of being like, “Can I go get water?” Just have one. I don’t like plastic water bottles, but just have some water bottles for them to have. Like, “I’m thirsty. I need some water.” And do class activities where you’re standing and doing things. Or singing! Because you learn more from a song than you do from a packet. I hate when they give you ten-page packets in math. I don’t retain any of it.

I like when the teacher gets up and teaches us. Like in my French class, we’ll get up, and we’ll be in a circle, and we’ll pass this stuffed cat around, and we’ll be like, “Je m’appelle,” and we’ll say what we’re wearing, and we’ll learn new words. And we do movements.… I love that because we get to move, and we get to learn. Like avec, “together.”

Get them to work in a group. More groups. If you’re like, “I don’t want to be in a group,” that’s bad. “Too bad. So sad.” I don’t want to be in a group either, but I need to.

MAA:

Right, teaches you those social skills.

I know it’s getting dark and cold, so I think I’ll just ask one more question, and that would be, What do you think people need to understand who are basically cowards, who are conforming, how do they transition from that mindset to one of moral courage like you display?

VB:

I’m going to use a quote from Nike. “Just do it.” Sorry.

I have that problem, too. I lay in my bed waking up, and I’m like, “I’m just going to sleep another five minutes. Just get up, get a cup of coffee. Do what you need to do. Eat your breakfast, make your breakfast.” I feel like it’s hard to say “just do it,” but you can’t really start doing something until you start doing it. And I know that’s the most basic advice you can do, but the most successful people and the most professional people that I’ve heard from—like have you heard of Brendan Burchard? He’s this amazing life coach. I recommend. He’s awesome. But he has lots of life advice. But his thing was, “You have to just do it.” Because if you sit around waiting for something good to happen, it’s not going to happen. You’re never going to be lucky. Luck isn’t a thing. It is a thing, but it’s not a thing.

MAA:

Don’t count on it.

VB:

Don’t count on your luck. You may be a lucky person, and you may get lucky strikes, but it’s not going to be forever. And if you go through life and you take problems and you don’t let those problems—you don’t fight the problem. People will choose fight or flight. If you choose flight, you’re running away from the problem. Not many people choose fight. You have to fight the problem, and you have to solve it! Life will always throw hard things at you, and you can’t trust your luck, and you can’t trust the world to give you good things. You have to keep going, and it’s not going to just be, “Oh, overcome this, a bunch of problems, and then I’ll reach my thirties and I’ll be fine.” You are going to keep doing problems because you have to, and you can’t stop doing that. You have to keep going, and that’s the only advice you can do. You just have to switch your mindset. And stop consuming, start acting. Because you can consume all the stuff you want about doing things. You can read all the self-help books, you can watch all the podcasts, look at all these successful people, and you can pray all you want, but until you start acting and start doing things, you’re never going to get anywhere with your life. “To all the young people out there!” (both laughing)

People will choose fight or flight. If you choose flight, you’re running away from the problem. Not many people choose fight. You have to fight the problem, and you have to solve it! Life will always throw hard things at you, and you can’t trust your luck, and you can’t trust the world to give you good things.

MAA:

Oh, that’s brilliant. You are going to love Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations and Stoic philosophy because everything you just said is in complete alignment with Stoic philosophy. You’re a natural Stoic, which is what I am, too. And Apocaloptimist. That’s a term I got from a meme, so I can’t take credit for coining it, but I feel like you are someone who Confronts the Brutal Facts, which is a term from Jim Collins’s book Good to Great, and then he has something called the Stockdale Paradox, which is, basically, even if you’re struggling or you’re suffering or you’re in some terrible, dire circumstances, you always maintain faith that in the end you will triumph. And you have to have that balance of—you have to assess reality, be aware of the challenges, but have that fortitude and strength and foresight to be able to be optimistic about and work toward that positive conclusion.

VB:

Yeah, because it’s not going to be bad forever, but if you’re sitting there hoping that it’s going to stop being bad, you’ll have a moment or two. You might get lucky, but that’s not going to be a good life plan. You can’t just go based off your little bursts of motivation. You have to be consistent. It’s all about consistency and seeing into the future. Nobody can see into the future, but you can see into the future.

MAA:

You can imagine.

VB:

You can imagine it. It’s about “Imagination!” That was SpongeBob.

MAA:

And that goes back to the Marshmallow Test. Is there anything else you want to say before we end?

VB:

There’s nothing I can really think of that much. You’ve helped me learn a lot of new words today, I hope you know.

MAA:

Oh, good!

VB:

Even if I haven’t learned the actual word, I get the gist of it.

MAA:

That goes back to what you were saying earlier about you want to challenge people. You want to stretch people because that’s where growth comes from. And it’s so important that, especially younger people, learn to overcome their obstacles instead of fleeing from them like you were saying.

I use the analogy of a fledgling with clipped wings. If you don’t let that fledgling ever flap their wings, they are going to be unable to fly for the rest of their lives. So you have to let them spread their wings and strengthen those muscles, and then they’ll be able to take flight.

VB:

Yeah, I would rather take the risk of falling than never being able to fly.

I would rather take the risk of falling than never being able to fly.

MAA:

Yes!

VB:

Yes, exactly. That’s a quote. Quote me on that.

MAA:

I love it! Okay, that’s a great way to end.

Note: I did some cleanup of the transcript for clarity and flow along with inserting relevant links.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

