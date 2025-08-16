Video credits: No Trust by Lukas Lion

The poem “Billionairian Blueprint” emerged from my contemplations of how exactly the puny percentage of cruelite billionairians, philanthropaths, tyrants, and colluders comprising the Big, Beautiful Club has seized control of this planet and subjugated the rest of the populace.

It is a question that has perplexed disobedient thinkers for millennia, most notably Étienne de La Boétie in his 1552 masterpiece, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude:

“I should like merely to understand how it happens that so many men, so many villages, so many cities, so many nations, sometimes suffer under a single tyrant who has no other power than the power they give him; who is able to harm them only to the extent to which they have the willingness to bear with him; who could do them absolutely no injury unless they preferred to put up with him rather than contradict him. Surely a striking situation! “Yet it is so common that one must grieve the more and wonder the less at the spectacle of a million men serving in wretchedness, their necks under the yoke, not constrained by a greater multitude than they, but simply, it would seem, delighted and charmed by the name of one man alone whose power they need not fear, for he is evidently the one person whose qualities they cannot admire because of his inhumanity and brutality toward them.”

Today’s version is more complicated because we now have thousands of these tyrants working in concert with one another and millions of abetters weaving the collective delusion that keeps the people ensnared, but the formula is still eerily elementary.

Once the infrastructure for tyranny has been laid, all the cruelites need do is cultivate a sublayer of corrupt bedfellows through bribery, incrimination, or threats. Blackmail is reserved for those who are too wealthy and powerful to be controlled by the former. They then deploy a battery of methods to menticide, enslave, and democide the public. All that remains is to ridicule, silence, torture, and bludgeon the brave, Badass Conspiracy Cassandras who see through their colossal lies and desperately try to warn others.

Our knowledge is kryptonite to the cruelites. Once people can read the blueprint, their imaginary walls disintegrate.

Billionairian Blueprint

by Margaret Anna Alice

Bankify

Bureaucratize

Botify

Build

Boost

Beguile

Bind

Blacken

Bedevil

Bribe

Blackmail

Beatify

Breed

Bend

Blind

Bias

Box

Bifurcate

Bridle

Brand

Break

Bore

Beclown

Befoul

Bewitch

Befuddle

Bamboozle

Bluff

Bluster

Blandish

Burden

Beset

Beleaguer

Bilk

Bleed

Bankrupt

Badger

Bully

Bombard

Bruise

Beat

Batter

Blitz

Bomb

Bereave

Bash

Blast

Belittle

Ban

Boot

Burke

Bulldoze

Bayonet

Brutalize

Butcher

Burn

Behead

Lukas Lion’s No Trust felt like the perfect video to illustrate this blueprint, and I am grateful to him for making it available for downloading and sharing at his Odysee channel.

by Lukas Lion

I got no trust in government, authority.

All their dishonesty bothers me.

We see ’em lying to us constantly.

They wanna tell us how it’s gotta be,

but they don’t serve the people properly.

This ain’t a democracy, it’s mockery.

The top elites just wanna feast.

They plot and scheme for their rotten greed.

They want to treat us like a flock of sheep.

Like followers of Moses,

politicians go where the profit leads.

No trust in aristocracy and monarchy.

They don’t really care about eradicating poverty.

Honestly, their entire empire is built off robbery.

That’s the work of atrocities and colonies.

Tyrants invaded and raided natives

like they were on a shopping spree.

That’s the history that they don’t wanna teach.

They want us all on our knees,

trying to rule this land.

Who said it was their property?

No trust in these puppet celebrities.

To be famous, some people would do anything.

They sell their souls and be controlled,

do as they’re told, play any role

if it means that they’re getting rich.

Influencing children with negative energies.

Check the messages they’re peddling,

the stuff they’re spreading, it is venomous.

They act nice when the camera’s on.

When their fans are gone,

their hearts are colder than December is.

No trust in the Military Industrial Complex.

Their crimes are monstrous like the creature in Loch Ness.

Haven’t they sold enough bombs yet?

They don’t think of the innocent when they drop them.

They’re obsessed with conquest.

The truth is they want death.

They see war as a profitable concept.

Devastating lands, that blood is staying on their hands

no matter how much they wash them, yeah.

No trust, no trust.

They serve their masters.

They don’t serve us.

No trust, no trust.

Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.

No trust, no trust.

They serve their masters.

They’ve never served us.

No trust, no trust.

Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.

No trust in the education system.

It’s a psychological prison,

a place where the human mind is conditioned,

given restrictions, stripped of potential and wisdom.

They create molds and expect every child to fit them.

Schools are designed to make minions.

There’s no room for free thought.

Man, you have to conform.

It’s forbidden to think any different.

No trust in the mainstream news.

It’s a blatant ruse trying to brainwash you,

only there to try and shake your views.

They’re experts at evading truth.

They need to be removed like an aching tooth.

They wouldn’t know a fact

if it bit ’em in the face and chewed.

Spreading fear and hatred, too.

They only show what their masters pay them to.

No trust in big drug companies.

They make a fortune offa suffering.

They sit back chuckling, raking the money in,

don’t care if they harm you.

Big Pharma is hustling.

How many cures that they prevent us discovering?

They don’t want healthy people.

They just want to keep their drugs in them.

It’s just business.

They welcome sickness

’cuz it keeps that cash flow coming in.

No trust in the elite and their agendas

trying to depopulate like Thanos in Avengers.

Yeah, they let the darkness possess them,

and they’ll infect your perceptions

if you let them.

See the dots and make the connections.

The spider’s been weaving its webs of deception.

But I got the Most High’s protection,

so they’ll never stop this light I’m projecting.

No trust, no trust.

They serve their masters.

They don’t serve us.

No trust, no trust.

Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.

No trust, no trust.

They serve their masters.

They’ve never served us.

No trust, no trust.

Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

