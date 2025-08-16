Video credits: No Trust by Lukas Lion
The poem “Billionairian Blueprint” emerged from my contemplations of how exactly the puny percentage of cruelite billionairians1, philanthropaths, tyrants, and colluders comprising the Big, Beautiful Club has seized control of this planet and subjugated the rest of the populace.
It is a question that has perplexed disobedient thinkers for millennia, most notably Étienne de La Boétie in his 1552 masterpiece, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude:
“I should like merely to understand how it happens that so many men, so many villages, so many cities, so many nations, sometimes suffer under a single tyrant who has no other power than the power they give him; who is able to harm them only to the extent to which they have the willingness to bear with him; who could do them absolutely no injury unless they preferred to put up with him rather than contradict him. Surely a striking situation!
“Yet it is so common that one must grieve the more and wonder the less at the spectacle of a million men serving in wretchedness, their necks under the yoke, not constrained by a greater multitude than they, but simply, it would seem, delighted and charmed by the name of one man alone whose power they need not fear, for he is evidently the one person whose qualities they cannot admire because of his inhumanity and brutality toward them.”
Today’s version is more complicated because we now have thousands of these tyrants working in concert with one another and millions of abetters weaving the collective delusion that keeps the people ensnared, but the formula is still eerily elementary.
Once the infrastructure for tyranny has been laid, all the cruelites need do is cultivate a sublayer of corrupt bedfellows through bribery, incrimination, or threats. Blackmail is reserved for those who are too wealthy and powerful to be controlled by the former. They then deploy a battery of methods to menticide, enslave, and democide the public. All that remains is to ridicule, silence, torture, and bludgeon the brave, Badass Conspiracy Cassandras who see through their colossal lies and desperately try to warn others.
Our knowledge is kryptonite to the cruelites. Once people can read the blueprint, their imaginary walls disintegrate.
Billionairian Blueprint
by Margaret Anna Alice
BOILERPLATE
BEDFELLOWS
BONDSERVANTS
BADASSES
Lukas Lion’s No Trust felt like the perfect video to illustrate this blueprint, and I am grateful to him for making it available for downloading and sharing at his Odysee channel.
No Trust
by Lukas Lion
I got no trust in government, authority.
All their dishonesty bothers me.
We see ’em lying to us constantly.
They wanna tell us how it’s gotta be,
but they don’t serve the people properly.
This ain’t a democracy, it’s mockery.
The top elites just wanna feast.
They plot and scheme for their rotten greed.
They want to treat us like a flock of sheep.
Like followers of Moses,
politicians go where the profit leads.
No trust in aristocracy and monarchy.
They don’t really care about eradicating poverty.
Honestly, their entire empire is built off robbery.
That’s the work of atrocities and colonies.
Tyrants invaded and raided natives
like they were on a shopping spree.
That’s the history that they don’t wanna teach.
They want us all on our knees,
trying to rule this land.
Who said it was their property?
No trust in these puppet celebrities.
To be famous, some people would do anything.
They sell their souls and be controlled,
do as they’re told, play any role
if it means that they’re getting rich.
Influencing children with negative energies.
Check the messages they’re peddling,
the stuff they’re spreading, it is venomous.
They act nice when the camera’s on.
When their fans are gone,
their hearts are colder than December is.
No trust in the Military Industrial Complex.
Their crimes are monstrous like the creature in Loch Ness.
Haven’t they sold enough bombs yet?
They don’t think of the innocent when they drop them.
They’re obsessed with conquest.
The truth is they want death.
They see war as a profitable concept.
Devastating lands, that blood is staying on their hands
no matter how much they wash them, yeah.
No trust, no trust.
They serve their masters.
They don’t serve us.
No trust, no trust.
Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.
No trust, no trust.
They serve their masters.
They’ve never served us.
No trust, no trust.
Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.
No trust in the education system.
It’s a psychological prison,
a place where the human mind is conditioned,
given restrictions, stripped of potential and wisdom.
They create molds and expect every child to fit them.
Schools are designed to make minions.
There’s no room for free thought.
Man, you have to conform.
It’s forbidden to think any different.
No trust in the mainstream news.
It’s a blatant ruse trying to brainwash you,
only there to try and shake your views.
They’re experts at evading truth.
They need to be removed like an aching tooth.
They wouldn’t know a fact
if it bit ’em in the face and chewed.
Spreading fear and hatred, too.
They only show what their masters pay them to.
No trust in big drug companies.
They make a fortune offa suffering.
They sit back chuckling, raking the money in,
don’t care if they harm you.
Big Pharma is hustling.
How many cures that they prevent us discovering?
They don’t want healthy people.
They just want to keep their drugs in them.
It’s just business.
They welcome sickness
’cuz it keeps that cash flow coming in.
No trust in the elite and their agendas
trying to depopulate like Thanos in Avengers.
Yeah, they let the darkness possess them,
and they’ll infect your perceptions
if you let them.
See the dots and make the connections.
The spider’s been weaving its webs of deception.
But I got the Most High’s protection,
so they’ll never stop this light I’m projecting.
No trust, no trust.
They serve their masters.
They don’t serve us.
No trust, no trust.
Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.
No trust, no trust.
They serve their masters.
They’ve never served us.
No trust, no trust.
Babylon corrupts everything that they touch.
© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
🤗 You Power This Work 🔌
Not being a billionairian or bedfellow, I survive by your kindness alone. Thank you, dear readers, for feeding our thirteen kitties and me 🙏
When you subscribe, you gain access to premium content like Memes by Themes, Afterthoughts, podcasts, Consequential Quotes, Case in Point, Behind the Scenes, personal writings, and bonus articles.
😇 Become a Founding Member
If you take the extraordinary step of becoming a Founding Member, you will enjoy benefits such as:
signed & personalized copy of Canary in a Covid World—your choice of Volume 1 or Volume 2
special gifts
select typeset PDFs
Zoom or phone call, depending on your preference
I especially want to thank those of you who have taken the time to write a private message to me when you subscribe. I read and cherish each note.
Thank you for being part of our karass of brave, brilliant, kind, and witty thinkers.
📣 Hang out with CJ Hopkins & Me!
📆 Save the Dates: September 29–30, 2025
Reading/Discussion/Book-Signing by CJ & Me
Monday, September 29, 6–8 pm
RSVPs appreciated (message me on Substack Chat or reply to any of my newsletters)
Barnes & Noble
1400 Biddle Road
Medford, OR 97501
Informal Gathering for Reading, Dinner, Drinks, & Conversation with CJ & Me
Tuesday, September 30, 6–10 pm
RSVPs appreciated (message me on Substack Chat or reply to any of my newsletters)
The Noble Fox
101 Oak Street
Ashland, OR 97520
See this section in my dystopian fairy tale post for more details.
🙏 Shoutouts Gratitude
🏹 Cross-Posts
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
Abby Wynne
“I would have found it very difficult to say no to something 6 years ago, but 5 years ago our lives changed - and so did we. I’m very careful now as to what I allow my energy to be attached to - so when Margaret Anna Alice, who I admire greatly, asked me to take a photo with a paperback copy of her fairytale book and to endorse it, I couldn’t because of the way that it ended. And as a sovereign adult I was able to articulate why - worried, of course that I would hurt her feelings, but needing to keep my energy clear is vital for the work that I do. Here’s what happened next - and it was not what I expected…”
🛒 Spread the Words
If you would like to help propagate the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made, you will find a wide selection of products in this collection.
📚 Anthologies
Canary in a (Post) COVID World: Money, Fear, & Power (Hardback, Paperback, Kindle)
Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our (My) World (Paperback, Kindle, Audiobook)
Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy, Tin Foil Hat–Wearing Conspiracy Theorist’s Soul
If you enter the code ALICE at checkout, Jenna will give me a royalty 🙏
A Doctor’s Despair (Paperback, Kindle)
🐇 Follow Me on Social Media
⏰ Wake-up Toolkit
My Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. Note that I have not been able to update this since June 2024 due to a technical issue, so check my archive for more recent additions.
🌟 WARM GRATITUDE FOR THE RECS!
The single-most important driver for new readers joining my mailing list is Substack Recommendations. I want to thank every one of you who feels enthusiastic enough about my Substack to recommend it, and I especially appreciate those of you who go the extra mile to write a blurb!
Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!
Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.
Yes, billionairian is another coinage, and yes, it is a portmanteau of billionaire + totalitarian. Although I can’t think of a single billionaire who is an uncorrupted, non-evil human being, maybe there are one or two out there I don’t know about ;-) I try to bear the following chart in mind and remember it is not the money but the psychopathy that distinguishes the cruelites from us ordinary folk, hence the need for another neologism. That said, psychopaths/sociopaths/narcissists tend to dominate this category because their lack of conscience enables them to lie, cheat, and steal their way to mountains of wealth and power.
Share this post