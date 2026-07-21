Ain’t No Sunshine When He’s Gone (Collected Grief Writings)

On July 21, 2024, I lost my best friend, my soulmate, my creative collaborator, and my beloved husband, Michael, four weeks before our thirty-second anniversary. Below are the posts I’ve published documenting my journey through grief, loss, and healing. I hope they can help you endure your own encounters with heart-tearing loss.

In a way, this collection starts with Morning Rescue, a post that turned out to be harrowingly prescient. Just over a month before losing Michael, I wrote:

I sat on the ground crying. Crying for the mouse. Crying for the loved ones I’ve lost. Crying for the ones I am going to lose. Crying for every suffering creature. Crying for everyone I can’t save.

Then July 21, 2024, struck, and my short day’s journey into night began.

Note: A few of the above posts are not explicitly about Michael, but I included them for continuity because I wrote about him or my grief in the context of another piece.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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