Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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Ain’t No Sunshine When He’s Gone (Collected Grief Writings)

On July 21, 2024, I lost my best friend, my soulmate, my creative collaborator, and my beloved husband, Michael, four weeks before our thirty-second anniversary. Below are the posts I’ve published documenting my journey through grief, loss, and healing. I hope they can help you endure your own encounters with heart-tearing loss.

In a way, this collection starts with Morning Rescue, a post that turned out to be harrowingly prescient. Just over a month before losing Michael, I wrote:

I sat on the ground crying. Crying for the mouse. Crying for the loved ones I’ve lost. Crying for the ones I am going to lose. Crying for every suffering creature. Crying for everyone I can’t save.

Morning Rescue

Morning Rescue

Margaret Anna Alice
·
June 17, 2024
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Then July 21, 2024, struck, and my short day’s journey into night began.

I’ve Lost Half of Me: Pitched Past Pitch of Grief

I’ve Lost Half of Me: Pitched Past Pitch of Grief

Margaret Anna Alice
·
August 9, 2024
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How to Build a Joyful Marriage

How to Build a Joyful Marriage

Margaret Anna Alice
·
August 18, 2024
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The Michael Project #1

The Michael Project #1

Margaret Anna Alice
·
September 3, 2024
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Eulogy for the Patron Saint of Insects

Eulogy for the Patron Saint of Insects

Margaret Anna Alice
·
September 18, 2024
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The Art of Losing

The Art of Losing

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 21, 2024
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Healing Gifts from Friends: Wendy

Healing Gifts from Friends: Wendy

Margaret Anna Alice
·
December 4, 2024
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My Year of Stoic Challenges

My Year of Stoic Challenges

Margaret Anna Alice
·
December 24, 2024
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Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Vera Sharav)

Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Vera Sharav)

Margaret Anna Alice and Vera Sharav
·
January 1, 2025
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Cody & Heather Hudson’s Speeches: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24)

Cody & Heather Hudson’s Speeches: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24)

Margaret Anna Alice, A mother's anthem, and 2 others
·
February 25, 2025
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Wingèd Messengers

Wingèd Messengers

Margaret Anna Alice, Meredith Miller, and 2 others
·
March 28, 2025
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Healing Gifts from Friends: Larry Horowitz & T.

Healing Gifts from Friends: Larry Horowitz & T.

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 1, 2025
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My Doc Malik Interview (6/13/24)

My Doc Malik Interview (6/13/24)

Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
·
June 14, 2025
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“I Hereby Resolve to Write to You, Especially When I Die”

“I Hereby Resolve to Write to You, Especially When I Die”

Margaret Anna Alice
·
June 18, 2025
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I Made a Lot of Mistakes: All Things Go, All Things Go

I Made a Lot of Mistakes: All Things Go, All Things Go

Margaret Anna Alice, Visceral Adventure, and Meredith Miller
·
June 21, 2025
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Afterthoughts: I Made a Lot of Mistakes: All Things Go, All Things Go

Afterthoughts: I Made a Lot of Mistakes: All Things Go, All Things Go

Margaret Anna Alice, Karin Schroeder, and Alyssa
·
June 27, 2025
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My Dr. Heather Uncensored Interview (6/28/24)

My Dr. Heather Uncensored Interview (6/28/24)

Margaret Anna Alice
·
June 28, 2025
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One Year Without

One Year Without

Margaret Anna Alice
·
July 22, 2025
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Ain’t No Sunshine When He’s Gone

Ain’t No Sunshine When He’s Gone

Margaret Anna Alice
·
August 19, 2025
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Postmortem of a Con: 20 Mistakes That Got Me Swindled

Postmortem of a Con: 20 Mistakes That Got Me Swindled

Margaret Anna Alice and Cynthia Bauman
·
August 28, 2025
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The Michael Project #2

The Michael Project #2

Margaret Anna Alice
·
September 7, 2025
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Instant Carma’s Gonna Get You: Turning the Tables on My Scammer

Instant Carma’s Gonna Get You: Turning the Tables on My Scammer

Margaret Anna Alice and Meredith Miller
·
November 27, 2025
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Falling Angel

Falling Angel

Margaret Anna Alice
·
December 22, 2025
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Losing My Religion

Losing My Religion

Margaret Anna Alice and The Canaries - Covid & Climate
·
Mar 26
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Two Years Without

Two Years Without

Margaret Anna Alice
·
Jul 22
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Note: A few of the above posts are not explicitly about Michael, but I included them for continuity because I wrote about him or my grief in the context of another piece.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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