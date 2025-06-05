After I published I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm, my sister poet collaborator Shabnam Palesa Mohamed shared some thought-provoking concerns in an email chain with Vera Sharav and another peace-seeker. This Afterthoughts comprises the ensuing exchange as Shabnam, Vera, and I each weighed in on the contentious figure of Aldous Huxley.

Shabnam wanted to write more in response to my extensive reply, but she’s a little busy working to stop genocides around the world.

Since we both suffer from the problem of incessant inspirations and ideas outstripping our capacity to realize them, I suggested for both our sakes that we publish this exchange as is so we can check it off our respective todo lists.

I also share the follow-up encounter I had with Ariel, the Israeli featured in the dialogue of I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm. I let him have the final word because it was clear the conversation could go on forever without either of us progressing past our positions. He admitted he doesn’t look at my links and assumed I didn’t look at his, although I did.

He made several other fallacious assumptions like about my being afraid to mention other genocides, one of his examples being the Uyghurs in China. I certainly have no problem condemning that genocide, and his comment reminded me of a compelling discussion Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen had with a Uyghur friend several years ago.

While searching for that video, I came across a recent one by Bjorn unequivocally condemning the Gazan genocide. I applaud him for clearly stating what should be an obvious, inoffensive position to hold but apparently is verboten these days:

“I have this very controversial opinion that you shouldn’t kill women and children, innocent people. I think it’s wrong, and I think that if you support that or if you excuse that, you’re a morally bankrupt person. There is no excuse for that.”

After I sent this draft to Vera and Shabnam, they each provided some insightful responses to my dialogue with Ariel, so I have included those at the end.

But first, I’ll segue to our conversation about Huxley.