A Streak of Mean (Video)

A few days ago, Nikolai N. (a.k.a. nnikif) of Videodreams surprised me with this video of my poem A Streak of Mean, and it was hauntingly perfect (perfectly haunting?) for publishing on Halloween.

I say it was a surprise, but he had actually proposed the idea of a collaboration on October 9—I just didn’t expect him to come up with something so fast. As he later joked to me, “Being fast is my curse, I imagine everything very fast and lose interest faster.”

I had selected A Streak of Mean because it seemed like a good fit for his artistic aesthetic, which is postmodern in the best sense of the word as it feels like a mashup of antiquarian books, silent films, vintage home movies, film noir, New Wave, circus posters, Buñuel, Eisenstein, and the Quay Brothers.

A Renaissance Russian from Saint Petersburg serving a performative exile in Kazakhstan, Nikolai is a cultural journalist who is well-versed in film, art, literature, music, computer science, fractals, and whatever other subjects catch his fancy. He is a graduate of Bard College, Physical-Technical School SPb, Smolny College, and ITMO SPb. He’s even written an app that turns a Kindle into a typewriter.

While contemplating a style for A Streak of Mean, Nikolai shared his initial inspiration:

“The ‘vibes’ I get from this poem are similar to The Scarlet Street by Fritz Lang, a vicious expressionist WW2-times film.”

That was about the extent of our exchange, and he took it from there. Upon completing the video, he wrote:

“I had a few images based directly upon Lang, but then I understood they don’t work, so eventually I made the actual visualisation of the poem, it’s deliberately ‘mechanical’, a la Scott Walker.”

After I requested one edit for timing, he noted:

“I was aiming for some level of cognitive dissonance, but maybe it’s too dissonant.”

I’m persnickety about typography, so he sent me the file, and I added the credits along with a few sound effects to the soundtrack he’d used Grok to craft.

If you appreciate Nikolai’s work, you can also find him on YouTube, Behance, and GoodReads. He welcomes contributions via Ko-fi as he is currently unable to monetize Substack in Kazakhstan. He is available for client projects and collaborations, writing:

“If you’re interested in a collab or a podcast, let’s get in touch, I am a workaholic, and the only things that interests me more than things I know how to do is things I don’t.”

Meanwhile, I hope you will enjoy his electrifying video of my poem, which you can read in full below.

A Streak of Mean

by Margaret Anna Alice

Some people have a streak of mean

running through them.

A lightning bolt of vicious.

A circuitry of bile.

You feel the hum

of their electric fence

like a rattle on a snake.

You smell the stench

of their singed sacrifices

like a goat on a pyre.

You hear the crackling

of their voltage

like a fireworks finale.

You taste the metal

of their current

like a gadolinium dye.

You see the sparks

of their explosion

like a Peléan eruption.

All you can do is

fly

All you can do is

float

All you can do is

free yourself

Of the ground

before it’s ash.

