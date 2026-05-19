Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
5d

Danielle had a remarkably strong constitution; it only took our local hospital 23d to kill an otherwise healthy coworker with remdesivir

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5d

Never give up Rebecca. Danielle is counting on YOU. GOD BLESS YOU....+

Long Family story. My Brother, 65, passed of myocarditis. He took the

COVID JAB not by his own choice. He never told anybody how his

health was getting worse. He had health issues. But, he was smart enough

to know that the COVID JAB was causing the problems. He called off work

sick. Took that afternoon nap. Then ...you know that died suddenly thing

happened. The paramedics couldn't revive him. RIP Brother and Danielle, too +

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