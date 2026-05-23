A Call to Humanity from Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

I am delighted to share some Apocaloptimistically good news out of one of the darkest pits of tyranny that came to me via one of the world’s brightest, gentlest, bravest, and dearest souls.

On the morning of May 14, I received the following message from Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi accompanied by the video featured in this post:

My very Dears, I tried so much. Pray for us all. Love, Sucharit

Sucharit sent a follow-up email the next morning:

Heinrich Habig has just been released from prison. Is this a sign?

I replied:

That was heartachingly beautiful and convicting, Sucharit. Thank you for courageously standing up for truth, freedom, and humanity. May Heinrich’s release from prison be swiftly followed by your own liberation from the Kafkaesque limbo you, CJ Hopkins, and other targets of the German injustice system have been suspended in for years.

Sucharit later told me:

It was an enormous effort, supported by a team of amazing friends - all amateurs united in our common cause: the return to humanity.

Dr. Heinrich Habig is one of the courageous physicians of integrity who chose to honor the Hippocratic Oath, Nuremberg Code, and Geneva Conventions rather than democidal authoritarian edicts, issuing fake COVID vaccination papers for patients eschewing the experimental injection.

For standing up to tyranny and saving lives, Heinrich was rewarded with a prison sentence in 2023.

On May 13, 2026, this grave injustice was halted, and Heinrich was freed from prison. The following day, he received the Aachener Auszeichnung für Menschlichkeit (Aachen Award for Humaneness). Heinrich delivered a humbling speech to the brave supporters who have stood by him throughout his tribulations and are now celebrating this triumphant victory for moral courage.

Kla.TV notes of the award:

Dr. Habig is being honored as a representative of all physicians who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrated the courage and true humanity to protect their patients from the consequences of the COVID-19 measures and to uphold the Nuremberg Code. They continue to face persecution, criminalization, and imprisonment.

Tragically, not all of these physicians survived this endless persecution by prosecution—Dr. Jackie Stone having taken her own life on October 3, 2024, after nearly four years of suffering at the hands of the Zimbabwe Thought Police.

Sucharit understands the pain of political persecution all too acutely, having been targeted by Germany’s weaponized justice system himself.

Just as CJ Hopkins was found Not Guilty of thoughtcrimes at his 2024 trial only to have it appealed by the Berlin prosecutor and his acquittal overturned, so was Sucharit’s Not Guilty verdict appealed by his prosecutor two days after his exoneration.

Sucharit and CJ remain stuck in legal limbo for the crimes of fearlessly speaking truth and resisting medical fascism in New Normal Germany.

I am publishing Sucharit’s speech on May 23, the three-year anniversary of the trial during which he was found Not Guilty.

As I wrote Sucharit upon learning the news of Habig’s release:

This is profoundly heartening news. I hope you are right in that this is a harbinger of more liberations from tyranny to come—including and especially your own 🙏

While we celebrate the release of Heinrich, let us also light candles for Sucharit, CJ, Reiner Fuellmich, Johanna Findeisen, and the many other innocent victims of political persecution in Germany and beyond 🕯

Here’s to liberty and justice for all.

A Call to Humanity

by Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Friends, Brothers, and Sisters,

Beings on earth were created to be free. Mankind only has means to deprive others of their freedom. Fellow humans can be imprisoned in the name of justice. But justice becomes injustice if the innocent are captured.

I call on you to open your eyes, your ears, and your minds to the reality that surrounds us today. Innocent, upright citizens—physicians who sought to protect fellow beings from suffering, who resisted all evil forces and stood up to defend the Nuremberg code, have been prosecuted, have been deprived of their existence and of their freedom.

Dr. Heinrich Habig, most beloved practitioner who spent forty years caring for his patients, has today been granted a leave from prison to personally receive the Accolade for Humanity from his friends.

Join me now to honor this great man.

Dear Colleague Habig—my best, dear Heinrich!

As I write these lines, my tears are flowing. I weep with sorrow for the country that has inflicted such immeasurable suffering on you and so many innocent people. I weep over the inhuman acts that take us back ninety years to the darkest hours of German history. I weep with shame for the shameless criminals who are wreaking havoc in this country.

Dear Heinrich, no eulogy could adequately convey the significance of your work as a physician and a human being. Instead, I want to announce news that will carve your achievements in stone. Along with comfort and optimism, the rays of happiness will shine upon you once more.

For let everyone know—everyone in this country, everyone in the entire world: There are documents that will testify before the judgment seat of God:

The COVID-19 pandemic was conceived and invented years before 2020. The sequence of events and measures were all planned. The climax was the approval of the gene-based vaccines and their administration to the global population.

The BioNTech vaccine paved the way. It was praised as an effective and safe savior in the apocalyptic crisis. However, the vaccine was never tested for efficacy. That was not even possible, since BioNTech never had the virus in its possession. The evidence of efficacy presented to regulatory authorities was fabricated and a lie. The fact that the vaccine actually provides no protection whatsoever has also recently been officially admitted.

The US Emergency Use Authorization permits the use of untested substances and procedures. Conditional approval in Europe is widely presented as the counterpart to this, but that is not formally correct. Here, the administration of highly toxic substances to healthy people is never permitted—not even in an emergency.

The vaccination was praised to the heavens as effective and safe! Was there any data to support this claim? The RKI protocol dated April 27, 2020, states: Several vaccines tested under accelerated procedures will be coming. Relevant data, that is, data on efficacy and safety, will only be collected post-marketing.

Good heavens, that means nothing other than that we humans will serve as test subjects for the substances purchased with our money. Who doesn’t remember Bill Gates’s historic appearance when he announced in the presence of the nation’s “Mutti”: “We will protect 7 billion global citizens with the vaccination!” From what? From a specter of their own making! But if not to protect us, then for what else? The simple answer: For money, endless amounts of money, which is taken from us and flows into the pockets of the master planners and their minions.

But now the hour of turnaround has come. Know this: mRNA vaccines must be packaged so that they can be sent on a journey through our bodies to our cells. The packaging contains artificial, manmade substances whose use on healthy people was strictly prohibited before 2020.

And now hold on tight: Two years ago, it was discovered that these substances possess a deadly feature. The same feature that causes blood poisoning from bacteria. What happens then? An activation of the immune system resembling fireworks! An explosion of inflammatory centers wherever the billions of particles end up. And they end up everywhere because there are no barriers for them—the blood-brain barrier and the placental barrier do not exist for them. So billions of inflammatory centers—brain inflammation, heart inflammation, liver, lungs, kidneys—damage, damage everywhere. Irreparable in the heart and brain. And this happens even before the actual vaccine enters the cells and causes its own harmful effect there.

Ladies and gentlemen, this discovery should have led to the immediate ban of these so-called vaccines. Tolerating blood poisoning from a vaccination? What would that be?

What was that? What is it still today?

A CAPITAL CRIME, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! A CAPITAL CRIME!

Furthermore, you should know this: In mid-2020, BioNTech submitted a clean genetic engineering process for the production of the vaccine to the authorities. This process was reviewed and approved. When the order for billions of vaccine doses came in from von der Leyen, the process was modified. The approved process was, in fact, cost-intensive and loss-making. In plain English, products other than those contractually agreed upon were delivered.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is fraud. This is not just about billions—that is, large-scale fraud—it was and is about human lives! Now listen carefully: In a secretly modified process, genetically modified bacterial chromosomes—so-called plasmids—were and are being used. Incidentally, these do not come from BioNTech at all but from Pfizer. Their use, however, created an insurmountable problem for BioNTech, namely that it was and is technically impossible to completely remove the bacterial chromosomes from the vaccine. As a result, over the past three years, remnants of these chromosomes have been found without exception in various laboratories and in various vaccine batches.

And know this, scientific evidence has been provided in recent months for the following findings: The bacterial chromosome remnants can be incorporated into human chromosomes and cause cancer.

The vaccination throws a wrench into the entire genomic machinery and creates disharmony in cellular function.

The injected foreign gene remains in the body for a long time—days, weeks, months, years.

The vaccination triggers self-attacks and self-destruction in all organs.

The vaccine passes through the placenta to the child in the womb.

HUMANKIND, RISE UP!

The administration of these murderous substances was and is the greatest organized crime against humanity. All who knowingly participated are violators of the Nuremberg Code and capital criminals.

When people rise up, stand in protective defense of the victims, and are put on trial for it, it is pure dystopia. My foreign friends compare this to the Hitler years, when anyone who wanted to help Jews risked their own life. The rest of the world looks on with revulsion at the justice system here and views figures like the judges who threw Heinrich Habig and Bianca Witzschel in jail because they sought to uphold the Nuremberg Code with the deepest contempt.

DEAR HEINRICH, this video will go around the world. Now, beams of energy, power, and love will flow back to you. From everywhere.

Last but not least, I present hope: mRNA Vaccinations—The Greatest Organized Crime Against Humanity. The title was chosen with care. The book examines the vaccination crime and presents evidence of the crimes. Evidence that will withstand any legal scrutiny. The English version, by the way, will soon be making its way out into the world and is eagerly awaited by dedicated individuals and legal professionals. I will read the closing words from the book:

The book Corona False Alarm by Sucharit Bhakdi and Karina Reis was published in English in October 2020. The book was the first to warn of the dangers of the new COVID vaccination and was taken off the market in November 2020 because it allegedly endangered the national security of the US. Apparently, the vaccination campaign was controlled and monitored by the US Department of Defense. We now know that today’s Goliath has three heads and is waging the attack on humanity on three levels: material, digital, and medical. Due to their efficiency and versatility, modRNS vaccinations are the most important weapon in the military-medical arsenal. Is there any escape? Humankind must find its way back to humanity and achieve three goals: The public must be awakened so that in the future such crimes against humanity will no longer have a chance. The victims of the vaccination disaster should fight for their right to compensation by proving to those involved in the pharmaceutical industry, the relevant authorities, and doctors that they have forfeited the immunity granted to them under emergency regulations through deliberate negligence, willful misconduct, or breach of supervisory duty. The victims also include all those who were persecuted for adhering to medical ethics. It is the duty of us all to rehabilitate them and make amends for the damage caused. This compendium points the way to the third goal: the reunification of society. Those who unwittingly participated in the injustice can still mend their ways and declare that they were unaware of the background and the monstrous scale of the crime. Let us return together to the Basic Law and unite with one another in love and friendship! A final word to doctors: Stop vaccinating! This will immediately put a stop to the crime. For without this weapon, Goliath cannot achieve his goal.

Dear Heinrich, I embrace you. Take care. Blessings on you!

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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