Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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Robert McDowell's avatar
Robert McDowell
2d

A mighty poem, Margaret Anna Alice. Truly a bold statement told beautifully. I will read it again and again! Thank you!

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Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
14h

Great poem! Hope you arrived safely 💕

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